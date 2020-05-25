The White House took new action to reduce the spread of coronavirus from global hot spot Brazil, restricting travel from the country that is second only to the U.S. for total number of reported cases.
The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths inched closer to 100,000 over Memorial Day weekend, with the toll now standing at more than 98,500, according to NBC News' count.
Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee and other GOP groups filed a lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, arguing a move to expand mail-in voting during the pandemic is illegal.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Live Blog
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson under fire after supporting aide who traveled during lockdown
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced rising anger among lawmakers in his own party, bishops and the public at large after he supported an aide who drove hundreds of miles out of London during the lockdown.
Johnson said on Sunday that adviser Dominic Cummings acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity” to ensure that his son could be cared for "at the moment both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus." The response on social media was fierce, with people tweeting stories of how they managed to obey lockdown in difficult circumstances.
Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe by coronavirus with more than 36,000 deaths and the fourth highest number of reported cases in the world.
Russia's confirmed coronavirus cases top 350,000
Russian health authorities reported 8,946 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the nationwide total to more than 350,000 cases since the start of the outbreak. It has the third highest number of reported cases in the world, behind only the U.S. and Brazil.
Though nationwide confirmed case growth appears more or less stable, the daily case count continues to rise outside of Moscow — Russia’s epicenter — and into the rest of the country. Moscow reported just 2,560 cases overnight, the lowest the capital has seen in over a month, while the rest of the country reported a combined total of 6,386, a record high.
Fatalities dropped to 92 on Monday after authorities reported a nationwide record of 153 deaths on Sunday. The country has recorded 3,633 coronavirus deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Republicans sue California over expanded mail-in voting
The Republican National Committee and other GOP groups filed a lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday, arguing a move to expand mail-in voting during the pandemic is illegal.
The federal lawsuit also names the California Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee as plaintiffs. In a tweet announcing the suit, national committee chair Ronna McDaniel called Newsom’s executive order “radical” and a “recipe for disaster that would create more opportunities for fraud.”
The May 8 order requires election officials in each of the state’s 58 counties to send mail-in ballots to all registered voters.
“No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote,” Newsom said.
Brazil's cases surge in densely packed neighborhoods
Japan looking to end Tokyo's state of emergency
TOKYO - Japan is looking to lift a state of emergency for Tokyo and remaining areas still facing restrictions while also considering fresh stimulus worth almost $1 trillion to help companies ride out the coronavirus pandemic, Nikkei reported on Monday.
Social distancing curbs were removed for most of the country on May 14 as new infections fell, but the government had kept Tokyo and four other prefectures under watch.
The government will seek approval from key advisers for the lifting on Monday. If approved, Japan would have no regions under the state of emergency, which was first instated on April 7.