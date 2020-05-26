Live

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. death toll just under 99,000 as WHO warns of second peak dangers

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: Stones decorated with messages are arranged in the shape of a heart at a Memorial Day display on Boston Common amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Boston
Stones decorated with messages are arranged in the shape of a heart at a Memorial Day display on Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts on Monday.Brian Snyder / Reuters

The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths approached 100,000, with just under 99,000 recorded early Tuesday, according to NBC News' count. The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.67 million infections recorded.

As the U.S. and other countries take steps to lift lockdowns and other restrictions, the World Health Organization warned that places where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak.

The organization also announced that it's suspending a trial of hydroxychloroquine — the drug President Donald Trump said he took — saying fears of its potential danger are is causing it to "err on the side of caution."

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Phil Helsel

33m ago / 8:56 AM UTC

California releases guidance on church reopenings amid virus

California's state health department on Monday announced that counties can reopen places of worship for religious services, with restrictions that include limiting gatherings to 100 people or less.

California has been under pressure by the Justice Department over its restrictions on in-person worship services due to the coronavirus epidemic. President Donald Trump also said Friday that churches should be reopened

The guidelines restrict in-person worship services to 25 percent of a building's capacity, or up to 100 attendees, whichever is lower, and "upon approval by the county department of public health."

Still, the state health department is encouraging churches and other houses of worship to continue to hold remote services for those groups vulnerable to the coronavirus illness COVID-19, saying that even with social distancing, services can carry a higher risk of widespread transmission.

"In particular, activities such as singing and group recitation negate the risk-reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing," the guidance says. Newsom has said as the state relaxes statewide rules, counties would be able to go at a slower pace.

NBC News