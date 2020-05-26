University in Oklahoma adds 'back-up faculty' to prepare for in-person fall classes

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths approached 100,000, with just under 99,000 recorded early Tuesday, according to NBC News' count. The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.67 million infections recorded.

As the U.S. and other countries take steps to lift lockdowns and other restrictions, the World Health Organization warned that places where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak.

The organization also announced that it's suspending a trial of hydroxychloroquine — the drug President Donald Trump said he took — saying fears of its potential danger are is causing it to "err on the side of caution."

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

Live Blog