The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths approached 100,000, with just under 99,000 recorded early Tuesday, according to NBC News' count. The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.67 million infections recorded.
As the U.S. and other countries take steps to lift lockdowns and other restrictions, the World Health Organization warned that places where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak.
The organization also announced that it's suspending a trial of hydroxychloroquine — the drug President Donald Trump said he had taken — saying fear of its potential danger is causing it to "err on the side of caution."
New Rochelle, N.Y., once a COVID-19 hot spot, will start to reopen
New Rochelle, New York, the state’s original coronavirus hot spot, is opening back up on Tuesday, two and a half months after being placed into a “containment zone” before the rest of the state went into lockdown.
City managers said the city had begun phase one of its reopening on Tuesday morning, which allows construction and manufacturing to operate, as well as retailers to do curbside pickup.
A substantial portion of the manufacturing in the city had been making PPE, but the city does expect some construction to restart.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on March 10 he was implementing a "containment area" around a one-mile radius in New Rochelle, which at the time he called "the most significant cluster in the country."
New York's famed stock exchange prepares to reopen — with masks and a waiver
After an unprecedented shutdown, the New York Stock Exchange’s famous trading floor will partially reopen on Tuesday. It has been closed since March 23.
“It definitely took a little while to adjust to it,” said Jonathan Corpina, a trader who has been working remotely. This week, he will return to 11 Wall Street with five of his colleagues — fewer than usual.
New rules limit how many traders can be in the building. In addition, nobody is supposed to take public transportation to work. At entrances, medical personnel will take everyone’s temperature, and there will be questionnaires. Inside the building, Corpina and his colleagues will be required to wear masks, and physical distancing will be mandatory.
Traders who go into the building will have to sign a waiver. While the Exchange is not making it public, The Wall Street Journal reported that it is an acknowledgement that returning to the floor could result in them “contracting COVID-19, respiratory failure, death, and transmitting COVID-19 to family or household members and others who may also suffer these effects.”
Wuhan lab director praises staff, disputes 'rumors' over virus origin
The director of the Wuhan National Biosecurity Laboratory hailed his staff’s commitment to the global fight against the coronavirus despite mounting pressure amid ongoing scrutiny from the United States over coronavirus' origin.
"All working staff at the institute were involved in the storm of rumors, bearing huge pressure. Meanwhile, we asked our staff members to endure the pressure, adjust their mindsets and fully devote themselves to the race against the virus," said lab director Yuan Zhiming, in an interview with China Global Television Network.
Zhiming also said the lab had always operated “in compliance with regulations and laws” and that safety standards were in line with those in the U.S. and Europe. He stressed that there had never been “accidents of pathogen leaks or human infections.”
Rare snow leopards seen prowling near Kazakh city during lockdown
Several snow leopards, including a mother and her cub, have been spotted near the Kazakh city of Almaty wandering through a usually popular hiking destination that is now mostly off limits due to the coronavirus lockdown.
There are only around 150 snow leopards left in Kazakhstan, out of a global population of less than 10,000 across Central and South Asia. Classified as vulnerable by the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species, the big cats are rarely seen in the wild, let alone within city limits.
However, in the past few weeks at least three animals — a lone male and a female with a cub — were caught on film by a motion sensor-equipped camera trap installed near the Big Almaty Lake by an NGO set up to protect the species. Zoologist Alexey Grachyov, who works with the Snow Leopard Foundation, said that in the mountains near Almaty there are only around 20 of the animals left, making the sighting extremely rare.
Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity reopens to limited number of visitors
Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity, the traditional birthplace of Jesus, reopened to worshipers and tourists on Tuesday as Palestinian authorities eased coronavirus restrictions in the West Bank.
Amid lingering pandemic concerns, the church is capping access to 50 people at a time and requires that they be free of fever and wear protective masks. It had been shuttered since March 5, in a blow to Bethlehem's tourism industry.
There have been 423 recorded coronavirus cases and two deaths in the West Bank. On Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said mosques, churches and businesses would reopen on Tuesday in an easing of anti-pandemic curbs, given the slow pace of infections, coinciding with the last day of the Eid El-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Russia reports another day of record fatalities
Russian authorities reported a record 174 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday as cases continued to climb at a flat rate nationwide. There were more than 360,000 reported infections in the country.
Russia remains in a precarious point in its outbreak as new cases nationwide have hovered around 9,000 a day for 10 days. However, the country also set a new record for reported recoveries, with over 12,000 reported in the past 24 hours. This is nearly double the reported number of recoveries on Monday.
The epicenter of the outbreak continues to shift out of Moscow, which had accounted for half of daily new cases for much of the outbreak, and into the rest of the country — which now makes up around two thirds of daily confirmed cases. Despite this trend, Moscow remains under the strictest lockdown nation-wide, while regions in Russia’s far east and elsewhere bean lifting closures on hair salons and other businesses on Tuesday.
Tokyo commuters, residents welcome lifting of state of emergencyMay 26, 202000:58
Australia won't open its borders 'anytime soon,' says PM
Australia’s Prime Minister said on Tuesday that he will not open the country’s borders “anytime soon,” but would continue to discuss the possibility of establishing a safe travel zone with neighboring New Zealand.
Australians may well be able to travel to New Zealand before they are allowed to fly interstate if state leaders choose to keep their borders closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, he added.
Queensland and Western Australia have closed their borders to slow the coronavirus spread, while all other states, except for Victoria, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, have imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
Saudi Arabia to amend coronavirus curfew, allow domestic travel
Saudi Arabia will amend its curfew times and lift a ban on domestic travel, with the exception of the holy city of Mecca starting Thursday, its state news agency reported in a statement on Tuesday.
From May 31, holding prayers in mosques across the kingdom, except in Mecca, will be allowed, and both government and private sector employees we will be able to return to work, the statement added. Social gatherings will be limited to 50 people.
The government is hoping to lift curfew times entirely in all cities, excluding Mecca, on June 21, but has not ruled out a return to strict lockdown measures if infection numbers spike.
Saluting veterans and coronavirus frontline workers on Memorial Day
On Memorial Day we honor the fallen heroes who fought for our freedoms. This Memorial Day we also salute the men and women in uniform and the first responders working together on the frontlines to fight COVID-19.
Hair salon in North Carolina refuses service to Tyson employees
A hair salon in North Carolina is denying service to employees at a Tyson plant in the area due to the coronavirus outbreak at the facility earlier this month.
SmartCuts salon posted a sign on the location of their Wilkesboro location that read, “Due to the number of Tyson employees who have tested positive for Covid19, and given the close contact experiences during our services, we are unable to serve Tyson employees. We sincerely apologize for this decision, and we ask for your understanding.”
The image, which has been widely circulated on social media, has received criticism from employees at the facility who are upset that they are being denied service due to the fact that they were “at work trying to put food on your tables.”
The salon released a statement that said they would begin serving Tyson employees two weeks after their initial opening on May 22nd and added, “With Tyson’s 2,200 employees in a relatively small market, we certainly did not take this decision lightly. We are doing our best to keep our employees and all people who come to our salon safe, and we hope the Tyson employees can understand this position. In order to show our appreciation for these customers, we are offering discounted services after this time period has passed.”
SmartCuts has multiple locations across North Carolina and Tennessee.