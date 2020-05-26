SEE NEW POSTS

Memorial Day weekend draws large crowds across the country As states around the country ease up on coronavirus lockdowns, Memorial Day weekend festivities seemed to attract large crowds with many people flocking to beaches, bars and other public spaces while forgoing social distancing and face mask rules. Crowds were spotted at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, beaches in Maryland, New Jersey and Florida, as well as a packed pool party in Houston. Read the full story here. Share this -







N.Y.C. Mayor confident city will bounce back because of "strength the resilience of New Yorkers" New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that while some people might choose to flee the city after it was so hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, he is still "very confident about the future of this city." "People of this city are strong and resilient," de Blasio said remembering residents' responses to the financial crisis, 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. New York "has come back every single time, and stronger —literally stronger each time." He said the "strength the resilience of New Yorkers" gives him hope that both New Yorkers and visitors would return. "New Yorkers have mounted a heroic, heroic effort here. A lot of people admire that and feel very, very strongly that this place is special." Share this -







Ohio school bus drivers honor class of 2020 An Ohio school district’s bus drivers found a creative way to honor the class of 2020, even though the school year ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bus drivers with the Loveland City School District said they have known many of the graduating seniors since kindergarten and had formed special memories with the students. In a video posted on the district’s website and Facebook page, bus drivers can be seen waving as the camera pans out to reveal the school buses arranged to write 2020. “This is a huge accomplishment and anyway we can show them some love, we will do it,” bus driver Jennifer Bloom Bowman wrote in a statement posted on the district’s website. “So here's to the Class of 2020. Your bus drivers are proud of all of you.” Share this -







DOJ warns Nevada's church restrictions could violate Constitution WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday sent a stern letter to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak warning that the department had civil rights concerns over the state's ban on gatherings of ten or more people for religious worship services. In the letter, U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas Trutanich and Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband wrote that "churches and other faith-based organizations are currently subject to restrictions that other businesses and groups are not," such as restaurants and hair and nail salons, which are allowed to open with limited capacity. "We are concerned, however, that the flat prohibition against ten or more persons gathering for in-person worship services — regardless of whether they maintain social distancing guidelines — impermissibly treats religious and nonreligious organizations unequally. These directives may violate the Free Exercise Clause of the First Amendment, unless the government can prove a compelling interest and pursued the least restrictive means possible," the letter continued, urging the state to amend their emergency directives. On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that places of worship were considered "essential" businesses and threatened to "override" any governors who refused to allow them to open, although it is unlikely the president has the legal authority to do so. Share this -







NYSE floor reopens with Cuomo ringing in trading day Gov. Cuomo rings bell as NYSE floor reopens with new restrictions May 26, 2020 01:15 The trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange reopened for the first time in two months with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ringing the iconic bell, but the controlled chaos was more subdued Tuesday under new pandemic rules. The floor, known worldwide for an anarchic atmosphere with traders shouting orders over one another, has been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NYSE says fewer traders will be on the floor at a given time for now in order to support six-feet social distancing requirements. They also must wear masks. Anyone entering the Exchange at 11 Wall Street is also being asked to avoid public transportation, and they will have their temperature taken before entry, said Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE. Designated market makers, which oversee the trading of the NYSE's 2,200 listed companies, will continue to do so remotely and electronically as they have been since March 23. Share this -







Famed archeological site reopens in Italy Italy’s famed archaeological site Pompeii has reopened to the public for the first time since the beginning of the country’s lockdown. Mask-wearing visitors were asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines while queuing. They were also offered hand sanitizer and had their temperatures checked upon arrival. American couple Colleen and Marvin Hewson were among those to visit the site on Tuesday, nearly three months after they landed in Italy for their 30th wedding anniversary. “We didn't want to be one of the millions of people herding into the airports in America so we just decided to stay," Colleen Hewson said. "We've seen a lot of it on YouTube and read about it and we were so, so scared that we were not going to be able to experience it but here we are." The reopening of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii brings with it a pleasant, just-restored, surprise for visitors - the elegant House of the #Cornelii, which faced one of the most famous bath complexes of the city, in the form of the Stabian Baths. pic.twitter.com/9nNs69pzha — Pompeii Sites (@pompeii_sites) May 26, 2020 Share this -







New Rochelle, N.Y., once a COVID-19 hot spot, will start to reopen New Rochelle, New York, the state’s original coronavirus hot spot, is opening back up on Tuesday, two and a half months after being placed into a “containment zone” before the rest of the state went into lockdown. City managers said the city had begun phase one of its reopening on Tuesday morning, which allows construction and manufacturing to operate, as well as retailers to do curbside pickup. A substantial portion of the manufacturing in the city had been making PPE, but the city does expect some construction to restart. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on March 10 he was implementing a "containment area" around a one-mile radius in New Rochelle, which at the time he called "the most significant cluster in the country." Share this -







New York's famed stock exchange prepares to reopen — with masks and a waiver Medical workers arrive before the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on May 26, 2020. Johannes Eisele / AFP - Getty Images After an unprecedented shutdown, the New York Stock Exchange’s famous trading floor will partially reopen on Tuesday. It has been closed since March 23. “It definitely took a little while to adjust to it,” said Jonathan Corpina, a trader who has been working remotely. This week, he will return to 11 Wall Street with five of his colleagues — fewer than usual. New rules limit how many traders can be in the building. In addition, nobody is supposed to take public transportation to work. At entrances, medical personnel will take everyone’s temperature, and there will be questionnaires. Inside the building, Corpina and his colleagues will be required to wear masks, and physical distancing will be mandatory. Traders who go into the building will have to sign a waiver. While the Exchange is not making it public, The Wall Street Journal reported that it is an acknowledgement that returning to the floor could result in them “contracting COVID-19, respiratory failure, death, and transmitting COVID-19 to family or household members and others who may also suffer these effects.” Read the full story here. Share this -





