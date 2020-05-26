The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths approached 100,000, with just under 99,000 recorded early Tuesday, according to NBC News' count. The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.67 million infections recorded.
As the U.S. and other countries take steps to lift lockdowns and other restrictions, the World Health Organization warned that places where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak.
The organization also announced that it's suspending a trial of hydroxychloroquine — the drug President Donald Trump said he had taken — saying fear of its potential danger is causing it to "err on the side of caution."
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
German Muslims gather in mall parking lot to celebrate Eid safely
German Muslims gathered in a mall parking lot to celebrate Eid while social distancing on Sunday. Videos and photos posted on social media showed dozens of men and women wearing masks and praying together at an IKEA parking lot near Frankfurt.
Men and women wearing masks were seen entering the parking lot, a Facebook video showed, and praying together while keeping at a distance. Colorful prayer rugs could be spotted from the distance.
Feds charge used car salesman and "the Mask Man" in COVID-19 schemes
New York federal prosecutors have charged two men, a used car salesman and a pharmacist who dubbed himself “the Mask Man,” in separate schemes to inflate the prices of personal protective equipment used to guard against COVID-19.
The pharmacist, Richard Schirripa, 66, is accused of selling $200,000 worth of N-95 respirator masks at a 50% markup. “I feel like a drug dealer standing out here,” Schirripa told an undercover officer as he sold masks from his car, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan.
The licensed pharmacist from Fort Salonga had already been on law enforcement’s radar after he allegedly made false statements to the DEA about destroying and selling opioids from the recent closure of his pharmacy in January and February.
Pence's press secretary Katie Miller returns to work after recovering from coronavirus
Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller returned to work Tuesday after three negative coronavirus tests, Miller announced on Twitter.
Miller was the second White House staff member known to have tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.
"Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support," Miller said. "I couldn't have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife."
New Jersey authorizes professional sports teams to resume practice and competition
Professional sports teams in New Jersey are allowed to practice and play in games or matches, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.
Teams will only be allowed to use athletic facilities where team personnel are on location, according to an executive order that Murphy signed last Friday.
“While leagues make their own decisions about operations, I am confident that teams are equipped to practice and eventually play in a responsible manner, protecting the health and safety of players, coaches, and team personnel,” Murphy said.
Coronavirus cases and deaths in New York state continue to drop, Gov. says
New York continues to move in a good direction, the state's governor said at his daily news briefing on Tuesday.
Hospitalizations in the state are down as well as the number of new coronavirus cases, which is about 200. On Monday, 73 people died from COVID-19. The day before that number was 96.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of deaths is still tragic "but relative to where we've been, we're on the other side of the curve."
"It's the lowest number that we've had so we thank all the healthcare staff once again," he said. The governor said his focus is now on continuing to reopen but doing it smartly.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to allow graduation ceremonies
The class of 2020 will have the chance to celebrate graduating, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.
"Beginning July 6th, schools WILL have the opportunity to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies that comply with social distancing – ensuring the health and safety of all in attendance," the governor said in a tweet.
The Department of Education and the Secretary of Higher Education will release guidance on Wednesday. For graduating classes that are too large to accommodate the governor's rule that no more than 25 people can gather outdoor, schools may have to hold multiple ceremonies.
"We want them to celebrate and to be celebrated by their family, friends and educators who helped get them there," Murphy said.
Memorial Day weekend draws large crowds across the country
As states around the country ease up on coronavirus lockdowns, Memorial Day weekend festivities seemed to attract large crowds with many people flocking to beaches, bars and other public spaces while forgoing social distancing and face mask rules.
Crowds were spotted at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, beaches in Maryland, New Jersey and Florida, as well as a packed pool party in Houston.
N.Y.C. Mayor confident city will bounce back because of "strength the resilience of New Yorkers"
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday that while some people might choose to flee the city after it was so hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, he is still "very confident about the future of this city."
"People of this city are strong and resilient," de Blasio said remembering residents' responses to the financial crisis, 9/11 and Hurricane Sandy. New York "has come back every single time, and stronger —literally stronger each time."
He said the "strength the resilience of New Yorkers" gives him hope that both New Yorkers and visitors would return. "New Yorkers have mounted a heroic, heroic effort here. A lot of people admire that and feel very, very strongly that this place is special."
Ohio school bus drivers honor class of 2020
An Ohio school district’s bus drivers found a creative way to honor the class of 2020, even though the school year ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bus drivers with the Loveland City School District said they have known many of the graduating seniors since kindergarten and had formed special memories with the students. In a video posted on the district’s website and Facebook page, bus drivers can be seen waving as the camera pans out to reveal the school buses arranged to write 2020.
“This is a huge accomplishment and anyway we can show them some love, we will do it,” bus driver Jennifer Bloom Bowman wrote in a statement posted on the district’s website. “So here's to the Class of 2020. Your bus drivers are proud of all of you.”