SEE NEW POSTS

Questions about COVID-19 test accuracy raised across the testing spectrum For Sarah Bowen, it all started with a sore throat. Not the kind of searing pain she’d feel with strep, she said, but a throat irritation that just didn’t feel right. “By the end of the day, it just got a little worse and I didn’t feel great. I felt like I might be coming down with something. And the next day, things got worse,” Bowen, 31, of Portland, Oregon, said. Read more. Share this -







Miami Dolphins set to open drive-in movie theater at Hard Rock Stadium The Miami Dolphins are set to open outdoor theaters at Hard Rock Stadium where fans can watch past games, ceremonies, and films. Hard Rock Stadium announced online that drive-in events held inside the stadium will be able to accommodate up to 230 cars. We are excited to announce an open-air and drive-in theater that will showcase classic @MiamiDolphins content, classic films, host commencement ceremonies and more.



These experiences will stay in accordance with social distance policies.



Learn More > https://t.co/t74rrtp2La pic.twitter.com/goYvQ0KXKq — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) May 26, 2020 There will also be an open-air theater that "can host small groups for an intimate viewing experience on the complex’s south plaza." The exact date for the opening has not been announced but fans can sign up to be notified when tickets will become available. Share this -







Virginia making face masks mandatory 'inside at a public place,' Gov. says Virginians will soon be required to wear face coverings "inside at a public place," Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday. The new rule goes into effect on Friday and includes a "store, a barbershop, a restaurant, on public transportation, at a government building or anywhere where people can congregate in groups." The only exception will be for people with a health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, children under the age of 10, or if a person is eating or exercising. Northam also addressed photos that showed him not wearing a mask while visiting Virginia Beach over the weekend. The governor said he was there to speak to the mayor, thank first responders and answer media questions. He said he was caught off guard when people asked to take photos with him. "In the future, when I'm out in the public, I will be better prepared," Northam said. "We're all forming new habits and routines and we're all adjusting to this new normal.” Share this -







In blow to DOJ, Supreme Court won't block order to move prisoners in Ohio over coronavirus concerns The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to block, for now, a federal judge's order requiring the government to consider moving more than 800 inmates from an Ohio prison who are at risk of catching COVID-19. Over the dissents of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, the court said it would not issue a stay of an April 22 order requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin the process of releasing vulnerable inmates from the low-security Elkton Federal Correctional Institution near Canton. It holds roughly 2400 inmates, and nine have died from the coronavirus pandemic. But the Supreme Court's brief order said that the Justice Department opposed only the April order, and not a new one issued by the judge in May. So the justices left the door open for the government to come back and seek another stay. In the meantime, the judge's order remains in effect. Read the full story here. Share this -







Pentagon watchdog ousted from coronavirus response resigns The principal deputy in the Defense Department’s office of inspector general, Glenn Fine, resigned Tuesday, more than a month after he was sidelined as the top watchdog overseeing coronavirus relief funds. Fine had served as the principal deputy and acting inspector general for more than four years in the office. He also previously worked as the inspector general of the Department of Justice. Trump in April removed Fine from his role after Fine was named to lead the committee that was tasked with overseeing the implementation of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package. The president said that Sean O'Donnell, the current EPA inspector general, would step in and handle both roles simultaneously. "The role of Inspectors General is a strength of our system of government," he said. "After many years in the DoJ and DoD OIGs, I believe the time has come for me to step down and allow others to perform this vital role. I wish the men and women of the DoD OIG and the Inspector General Community continued success in these important responsibilities." Fine’s resignation comes after other inspectors general within the Trump administration have been recently fired from their watchdog roles. Share this -







States are trying to lure the Republican National Convention away from North Carolina After President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to move the Republican National Convention from Charlotte, North Carolina because of potential coronavirus health restrictions, other states are offering themselves as alternatives. "With world-class facilities, restaurants, hotels, and workforce, Georgia would be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention. We hope you will consider the Peach State, @realdonaldtrump !" Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted on Tuesday. The Florida Republican Party was quicker on the draw, tweeting a statement Monday from state party chair Joe Gruters offering Trump's new home state as an alternative to North Carolina. Read the full story here. Share this -







German Muslims gather in mall parking lot to celebrate Eid safely German Muslims gathered in a mall parking lot to celebrate Eid while social distancing on Sunday. Videos and photos posted on social media showed dozens of men and women wearing masks and praying together at an IKEA parking lot near Frankfurt. Men and women wearing masks were seen entering the parking lot, a Facebook video showed, and praying together while keeping at a distance. Colorful prayer rugs could be spotted from the distance. Share this -







Photo: Drive-in theater at a New York diner Patrons watch The Greatest Showman at the Bel Aire diner parking lot Monday night in Queens, N.Y. The Bel Aire diner in Astoria has created a drive-in movie theater in the parking lot behind the restaurant with room for 45 socially distanced cars. Patrons pay $32 a vehicle and can order diner food to their car. Timothy Fadek Share this -







Feds charge used car salesman and "the Mask Man" in COVID-19 schemes New York federal prosecutors have charged two men, a used car salesman and a pharmacist who dubbed himself “the Mask Man,” in separate schemes to inflate the prices of personal protective equipment used to guard against COVID-19. The pharmacist, Richard Schirripa, 66, is accused of selling $200,000 worth of N-95 respirator masks at a 50% markup. “I feel like a drug dealer standing out here,” Schirripa told an undercover officer as he sold masks from his car, according to federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The licensed pharmacist from Fort Salonga had already been on law enforcement’s radar after he allegedly made false statements to the DEA about destroying and selling opioids from the recent closure of his pharmacy in January and February. Read the full story here. Share this -





