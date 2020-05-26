The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths approached 100,000, with just under 99,000 recorded early Tuesday, according to NBC News' count. The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.67 million infections recorded.
As the U.S. and other countries take steps to lift lockdowns and other restrictions, the World Health Organization warned that places where coronavirus infections are declining could still face an "immediate second peak" if they let up too soon on measures to halt the outbreak.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide; confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally
- Reopening America: See what states across the U.S. have already reopened.
- The coronavirus has destroyed the job market in every state. See the per-state jobless numbers and how they’ve changed.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Republicans plan to sue to block remote voting in the House
Republicans plan to file a lawsuit Tuesday to block the House of Representatives from using newly passed procedures for voting remotely amid the pandemic, two House GOP aides confirm to NBC News.
The New York Times, citing three officials familiar with the case, reported that the lawsuit will be brought by Republican leaders and name House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., among others, as defendants. According to The Times, the lawsuit will argue that the measure allowing members to cast floor votes by proxy, a historic change approved earlier this month over GOP objections, is unconstitutional.
In a statement, Pelosi called the impending filing a "sad stunt" by Republicans. The House is expected to first use proxy voting Wednesday.
California gives OK for hair salons, barber shops to reopen in parts of the state
California gave the green light on Tuesday for hair salons and barber shops to reopen in parts of the state that are seeing fewer coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his daily press briefing.
Los Angeles, California's largest and most populous county, is not on the list of approved regions.
Employees and customers visiting eligible hair salons and barbershops must wear face masks at all times. Workers should be screened daily for symptoms and given a temperature check each day if possible, according to state guidelines. Nail services, facials, eyebrow styling and other services that require close contact are not permitted.
The new guidelines mark an upcoming launch into Phase 3 of Newsom's four-phase reopening plan for the state. The complete timeline for that part of the plan hasn't been made clear.
COVID-19 cases among health care workers top 62,000, CDC reports
More than 62,000 doctors, nurses and other health care providers on the front lines of the U.S.'s COVID-19 crisis have been infected, and at least 291 have died, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday.
The last time the CDC reported on infections among health care personnel was about six weeks ago, on April 17. At that time, just 9,282 cases of COVID-19 had been documented in the profession.
The true numbers of affected health care workers may be much higher than the 62,344 tallied in the new report. The CDC based its analysis on 1.3 million people; however, less than a quarter divulged whether they worked in the health care industry.
High school graduate takes commencement photo shoot with toilet paper
A high school graduate celebrated her commencement with a photo shoot that included toilet paper and a face mask.
Waleska Rivera, 18, of West York, Pa., graduated from West York High School on May 19 and returned home following the ceremony where her mother took the photos.
NBC News spoke to Rivera, who said she chose to take her photos with toilet paper as a humorous way to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My class graduation is one of many life’s events impacted by COVID19 (pandemic). It has impacted all things big and small. I know that one day we’ll look back in history and remember these days. For those generations that will come after us, an illustration of things impacted can serve as a reminder of gratitude, resilience and coping. Laughter and humor are essential to coping with life and the challenges it brings us," she said.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer calls husband's boat launch request a 'failed attempt at humor' amid backlash
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday attempted to quell growing criticism after her husband dropped her name while trying to get his boat in the water for the Memorial Day Weekend.
“My husband made a failed attempt at humor last week when checking in with the small business that helps with our boat and dock up north,” Whitmer said. “Knowing it wouldn't make a difference, he jokingly asked if being married to me might move them up in the queue.”
She added, “He thought it might get a laugh. It didn’t. And to be honest, I wasn’t laughing either when it was relayed to me because I knew how it would be perceived. He regrets it. I wish it wouldn’t have happened, and that’s really all we have to say about it.”
The controversy started after Tad Dowker, the owner of a Northern Michigan dock company, reportedly posted to Facebook that Whitmer’s husband, Marc Mallory, tried to use his status as first husband to get his boat launched ahead of Memorial Day weekend — even as Whitmer was cautioning state residents to resist flocking to popular vacation areas.
Questions about COVID-19 test accuracy raised across the testing spectrum
For Sarah Bowen, it all started with a sore throat. Not the kind of searing pain she’d feel with strep, she said, but a throat irritation that just didn’t feel right.
“By the end of the day, it just got a little worse and I didn’t feel great. I felt like I might be coming down with something. And the next day, things got worse,” Bowen, 31, of Portland, Oregon, said.
Miami Dolphins set to open drive-in movie theater at Hard Rock Stadium
The Miami Dolphins are set to open outdoor theaters at Hard Rock Stadium where fans can watch past games, ceremonies, and films.
Hard Rock Stadium announced online that drive-in events held inside the stadium will be able to accommodate up to 230 cars.
There will also be an open-air theater that "can host small groups for an intimate viewing experience on the complex’s south plaza."
The exact date for the opening has not been announced but fans can sign up to be notified when tickets will become available.
Virginia making face masks mandatory 'inside at a public place,' Gov. says
Virginians will soon be required to wear face coverings "inside at a public place," Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday.
The new rule goes into effect on Friday and includes a "store, a barbershop, a restaurant, on public transportation, at a government building or anywhere where people can congregate in groups."
The only exception will be for people with a health condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, children under the age of 10, or if a person is eating or exercising.
Northam also addressed photos that showed him not wearing a mask while visiting Virginia Beach over the weekend. The governor said he was there to speak to the mayor, thank first responders and answer media questions.
He said he was caught off guard when people asked to take photos with him. "In the future, when I'm out in the public, I will be better prepared," Northam said. "We're all forming new habits and routines and we're all adjusting to this new normal.”
In blow to DOJ, Supreme Court won't block order to move prisoners in Ohio over coronavirus concerns
The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to block, for now, a federal judge's order requiring the government to consider moving more than 800 inmates from an Ohio prison who are at risk of catching COVID-19.
Over the dissents of Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Neil Gorsuch, the court said it would not issue a stay of an April 22 order requiring the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin the process of releasing vulnerable inmates from the low-security Elkton Federal Correctional Institution near Canton. It holds roughly 2400 inmates, and nine have died from the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Supreme Court's brief order said that the Justice Department opposed only the April order, and not a new one issued by the judge in May. So the justices left the door open for the government to come back and seek another stay. In the meantime, the judge's order remains in effect.