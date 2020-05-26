Texas waterpark opens in defiance of governor's orders

SEE NEW POSTS

Nevada governor cancels press briefing after possible coronavirus exposure Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak canceled Tuesday's press briefing after learning of a possible exposure to COVID-19, Sisolak wrote in a series of tweets. Late last week, I visited a work place where an employee, who was not in the building at time, has since reported testing positive for COVID19. My Office learned of the positive test result on Tuesday. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 26, 2020 The Democratic governor said he visited a workplace last week where an employee, who was not in the building at the time of his visit, has since tested positive for COVID-19. Sisolak's office learned of the test result on Tuesday. Sisolak said that he will take a coronavirus test on Wednesday and share the results publicly. He said he currently does not have any symptoms.







Biden calls Trump 'an absolute fool' for mocking him wearing a mask Joe Biden called President Donald Trump "an absolute fool" for criticizing the former vice president for wearing a face mask during a Memorial Day remembrance. "He's a fool, an absolute fool to talk that way. Every leading doc in the world is saying you should wear a mask when you're in a crowd," Biden said in a CNN appearance on Tuesday, adding that Trump is trying to act "macho." Biden also changed his profile picture on Twitter to one of him wearing the same mask he donned during the services. Trump, who did not wear a mask during Memorial Day services, retweeted Fox News commentator Brit Hume's Monday night tweet criticizing Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, for wearing one. Monday's appearance was Biden's first public one since mid-March. He appeared wearing a black mask covering most of his face and a pair of aviator sunglasses with his wife, Jill Biden, who also wore a mask. Trump denied mocking Biden at a Tuesday news conference. "Biden can wear a mask," Trump added, saying it was "unusual" since Biden does not wear one indoors. However, the administration's guidelines recommend wearing a mask outdoors.







Coronavirus 'injures' placenta in infected pregnant women, study finds New research out of Northwestern University could be a first step to answering the many questions that persist about how contracting the coronavirus during pregnancy affect mother and baby. The small study followed 16 women who tested positive for COVID-19 and gave birth between late March and early May at Northwestern's Memorial Hospital in Chicago. Looking at the placenta, it found that these mothers "were significantly more likely" to develop abnormal or injured blood vessels, according to the research published in the American Journal of Clinical Pathology. While all of the full-term babies in the study tested negative for the coronavirus and were doing well when they left the hospital, study author and obstetrician Dr. Emily Miller said in a statement, "Not to paint a scary picture, but these findings worry me. I don't want to draw sweeping conclusions from a small study, but this preliminary glimpse into how COVID-19 might cause changes in the placenta carries some pretty significant implications for the health of a pregnancy." Read the full story here.







Republicans plan to sue to block remote voting in the House Republicans plan to file a lawsuit Tuesday to block the House of Representatives from using newly passed procedures for voting remotely amid the pandemic, two House GOP aides confirm to NBC News. The New York Times, citing three officials familiar with the case, reported that the lawsuit will be brought by Republican leaders and name House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., among others, as defendants. According to The Times, the lawsuit will argue that the measure allowing members to cast floor votes by proxy, a historic change approved earlier this month over GOP objections, is unconstitutional. In a statement, Pelosi called the impending filing a "sad stunt" by Republicans. The House is expected to first use proxy voting Wednesday.







California gives OK for hair salons, barber shops to reopen in parts of the state California gave the green light on Tuesday for hair salons and barber shops to reopen in parts of the state that are seeing fewer coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths, Gov. Gavin Newsom said during his daily press briefing. Los Angeles, California's largest and most populous county, is not on the list of approved regions. Employees and customers visiting eligible hair salons and barbershops must wear face masks at all times. Workers should be screened daily for symptoms and given a temperature check each day if possible, according to state guidelines. Nail services, facials, eyebrow styling and other services that require close contact are not permitted. The new guidelines mark an upcoming launch into Phase 3 of Newsom's four-phase reopening plan for the state. The complete timeline for that part of the plan hasn't been made clear.







High school graduate takes commencement photo shoot with toilet paper A high school graduate celebrated her commencement with a photo shoot that included toilet paper and a face mask. Recent high school graduate Waleska Rivera, 18, of West York, Pennsylvania poses with toilet paper after returning home from her high school graduation on May 19, 2020. Mildred Tavarez Waleska Rivera, 18, of West York, Pa., graduated from West York High School on May 19 and returned home following the ceremony where her mother took the photos. NBC News spoke to Rivera, who said she chose to take her photos with toilet paper as a humorous way to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. "My class graduation is one of many life's events impacted by COVID19 (pandemic). It has impacted all things big and small. I know that one day we'll look back in history and remember these days. For those generations that will come after us, an illustration of things impacted can serve as a reminder of gratitude, resilience and coping. Laughter and humor are essential to coping with life and the challenges it brings us," she said.






