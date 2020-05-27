The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths approached 100,000, with more than 99,700 deaths recorded as of early Wednesday, according to NBC News' count. The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.69 million infections.
Among the infected are more than 62,000 doctors, nurses and other health care providers on the front lines of the U.S.'s COVID-19 response, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. At least 291 have died.
Meanwhile, Twitter slapped a fact check label on a pair of "misleading" tweets by President Donald Trump in which he railed against mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump went on to accuse the company of "interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election."
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide; confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally
- Reopening America: See what states across the U.S. have already reopened.
- The coronavirus has destroyed the job market in every state. See the per-state jobless numbers and how they’ve changed.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Los Angeles allows all retail businesses, houses of worship to reopen
L.A. mayor announces reopening of churches, more retailMay 27, 202003:51
After weeks of public health restrictions over the coronavirus epidemic, all retail business in Los Angeles will be allowed to welcome customers back inside, and houses of worship can resume in-person services, the mayor announced Tuesday.
Mayor Eric Garcetti said some restrictions will remain for retail and churches, like limiting the number of people inside.
"We're not moving beyond COVID-19, but we're learning to live with it," Garcetti said.
Places like barbershops and hair salons remain closed, and in-restaurant dining is not yet allowed.
The news that retail businesses and houses of worship could reopen or resume in-person services comes a day after the state announced they could resume under certain restrictions if county health officials approved. The restrictions on places like churches include having less than 25 percent capacity or 100 people inside, whichever is less.