Sweden steadfast in strategy as toll continues climbing

The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths approached 100,000, with more than 99,700 deaths recorded as of early Wednesday, according to NBC News' count. The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.69 million infections.

Among the infected are more than 62,000 doctors, nurses and other health care providers on the front lines of the U.S.'s COVID-19 response, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. At least 291 have died.

Meanwhile, Twitter slapped a fact check label on a pair of "misleading" tweets by President Donald Trump in which he railed against mail-in voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump went on to accuse the company of "interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election."

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

