The United States has become the first country to top 100,000 reported coronavirus deaths. The first recorded fatality from coronavirus in the U.S. was that of a man in his 50s in Washington state on Feb. 29. Since then, more people have died of the virus in the U.S. than those in the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam combined.
The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.69 million infections. Among the infected are more than 62,000 doctors, nurses and other health care providers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
Meanwhile, concerns are growing over "silent" or asymptomatic carriers, according to two new studies.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Boeing to lay off 7,000 workers this week
Boeing announced plans to lay off almost 7,000 workers this week, as the coronavirus crisis continues to hammer the aircraft manufacturer.
"We have come to the unfortunate moment of having to start involuntary layoffs. We’re notifying the first 6,770 of our U.S. team members this week that they will be affected," Boeing CEO David Calhoun wrote Wednesday in a letter to employees.
The Chicago-based airplane manufacturer — the biggest exporter in the U.S. — already announced it would trim its workforce by around 10 percent. Boeing said Wednesday that 5,520 employees had been approved for voluntary layoff. Calhoun also said Wednesday that international locations would see "workforce reductions."