India has record daily jump in cases

The United States has become the first country to top 100,000 reported coronavirus deaths. The first recorded fatality from coronavirus in the U.S. was that of a man in his 50s in Washington state on Feb. 29. Since then, more people have died of the virus in the U.S. than those in the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Vietnam combined.

The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with 1.69 million infections. Among the infected are more than 62,000 doctors, nurses and other health care providers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing over "silent" or asymptomatic carriers, according to two new studies.

Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

