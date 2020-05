SEE NEW POSTS

Google launches awareness campaign around coronavirus scams Google has helped launch a public awareness campaign to keep people from falling for online scams that capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign, Scam Spotter, aims to spread the basics of online awareness, like how to recognize a phony IRS call, or to be wary of a stranger insisting on being quickly paid in gift cards. The COVID-19 scare has inspired an enormous boom in cybercrime. It's particularly hit older Americans: those 50 and older have reported a combined nearly $10 million in money lost to coronavirus-themed fraud, according to FTC complaints. Share this -







Weekly initial jobless claims in U.S. hit 2.1 million More than 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, the 10th straight week that jobless claims have been in the millions as the coronavirus continues to cripple the economy. The total number of people who have sought unemployment assistance now stands at more than 40 million since the crisis began in mid-March. Continuing claims, or the number of people who have filed for ongoing benefits, is now at 21 million, according to weekly data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. Read the full story here. The U.S. Department of Labor Building in Washington, DC. Alex Edelman / AFP - Getty Images file Share this -







England launches virus contact tracing system A contact tracing system started in England on Thursday, as a step toward allowing the loosening of lockdown measures, the U.K. government said. The tracing service will have a task force of 40,000 people locating and testing those who have been in contact with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, and requiring them to self-isolate for 14 days. The service will initially rely on what the government described as people doing their "civic duty," rather than a mobile app or data collection. Britain has one of the highest death tolls from the virus in Europe and the government has faced criticism for its approach to virus testing. Share this -







Lack of COVID-19 immunity no reason to vote by mail, Texas court rules. Trump cheers. WASHINGTON — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked an effort by Democrats in the state to expand voting by mail, ruling that lack of immunity to COVID-19 does not qualify a person to apply for a mail-in ballot. "We agree with the State that a voter's lack of immunity to COVID-19, without more, is not a 'disability' as defined by the Election Code," the court, made up of Republicans, said in a ruling Wednesday. Read the full story here. Ohio voters walk to drop off their ballots in Dayton. Megan Jelinger / AFP - Getty Images Share this -







Russian deaths pass 4,000 as Moscow lockdown set to ease The coronavirus death toll in Russia passed 4,000 people on Thursday, as the country grapples with the ongoing health crisis. Despite the increasing number of deaths and infections, from June 1 Moscow will begin "Phase 1" of easing its lockdown, with some non-food stores and businesses re-opening. However, electronic passes will remain in place to enforce stay at home rules introduced in April. The Mayor of Moscow also said he would allow some outdoor exercise to resume during scheduled times, so long as people wear protective face masks. Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would go ahead with a delayed military parade on June 24, as he declared the pandemic had peaked. Many other Russian provinces have already eased lockdowns. Share this -







Africa faring well but should not be complacent, says WHO Three months since the first coronavirus case was reported in sub-Saharan Africa, the WHO confirmed on Thursday the continent was faring relatively well, with 123,000 COVID-19 cases and 3,600 deaths. South Africa and Nigeria were among the countries with the highest number of cases, the WHO said during an online briefing. But added it had trained more than 10,000 health workers across the continent, in skills such as psychological support and infection prevention. "With strong country leadership ... cases in Africa remain lower than in some other parts of the world," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's regional director for Africa. "However, we cannot let our guard down and we cannot be complacent." Over 123,000 confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent - with more than 50,000 recoveries & 3,600 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/V0fkK8dYTg pic.twitter.com/Bcjcya67En — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) May 28, 2020 Share this -







Iraq virus cases pass 5,000 mostly in Baghdad Cases of the deadly coronavirus are continuing to grow in Iraq, the Health Ministry said, with cases now totaling more than 5,000 and 175 people dead. A statement by the ministry on Wednesday said that 287 new cases were recorded nationwide during the past 24 hours — the vast majority in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. "The cases of coronavirus pandemic are all over Baghdad, and there is no specific area in the city that is far from the risk of the disease," Provincial Governor Mohammed Jaber al-Atta, said in a statement. More than 200,000 tests have been carried out in the conflict-ridden country, the Health Ministry said, which had helped to identify new outbreaks. Share this -







Australian archbishop calls for equality between churches and pubs A Catholic archbishop has accused an Australian state government of unfair pandemic rules, which allow up to 50 people into pubs while limiting church congregations to just 10. Archbishop Anthony Fisher, in Sydney, encouraged Catholics on Thursday to sign a petition calling on the New South Wales government to treat churches equally with pubs and restaurants when it brings in new rules on June 1. "Contrary to what has been said throughout this pandemic, we do not consider church attendance to be non-essential — indeed, nothing is more essential than the practice of our faith," the petition said. Share this -







Siberian zoo sees lockdown baby boom A Siberian zoo that closed its doors to visitors for over two months due to the coronavirus, says the lockdown has encouraged a baby boom among its animals. Among the zoo's new arrivals are rare Egyptian goslings, reindeer calves, llama crias and a baby brown weeper capuchin monkey. "Judging by the baby boom, the lockdown has clearly been good for us because there are a lot of interesting and beautiful baby animals now," said Andrei Gorban, the director of Krasnoyarsk's Royev Ruchey Zoo. Gorban said that while the absence of onlookers had encouraged mating among some residents, it had confused others, with the zoo's herd of camels among those particularly missing visitors, he said. Alpacas, male Romeo (L) and female Juliette at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in Russia. Ilya Naymushin / Reuters file Share this -