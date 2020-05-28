SEE NEW POSTS

Anxiety and depression rates up in Americans during pandemic More Americans are reporting signs of clinical anxiety or depression during the coronavirus pandemic than they were at the same time last year, according to data from both the Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The most recent results from the Census Bureau's weekly Household Pulse survey, which asks adults about mental health symptoms they were experiencing over the past week, showed that more than 28 percent reported symptoms of an anxiety disorder, and 24 percent reported symptoms of depression. That's up significantly compared with last year: Thursday, the CDC released preliminary data from another survey, the National Health Interview Survey, which found that this time last year, 8 percent of adults reported symptoms of an anxiety disorder, and 6.5 percent reported symptoms of depression.







Trump says the U.S. reaching 100,000 coronavirus deaths is 'a very sad milestone' President Donald Trump acknowledged Thursday that the U.S. death toll in the coronavirus pandemic had reached 100,000, calling it "a very sad milestone." "To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!" Trump tweeted. We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020 The U.S. has become the first country to top 100,000 reported coronavirus deaths. The U.S. leads the world in both deaths and confirmed cases, with nearly 1.7 million infections.







Boris Johnson's top adviser may have broken lockdown rules, police say British police said Thursday that a top political adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have broken lockdown rules, when he drove 30 miles to a nearby town. Johnson has faced mounting public pressure to fire Dominic Cummings, who drove from London to Durham, in the north of England, at the height of the lockdown despite his wife suffering coronavirus symptoms. Durham police force said in a statement that the 260-mile cross-country trip did not break the law. However, a second trip he made while he was there — to the nearby historical Barnard Castle — "might have been a minor breach of the regulations that would have warranted police intervention," police said. Cummings said he made that trip to test his eyesight before attempting a longer drive back to London. The police force said it will take no further action.







U.K. royal gives reading of Roald Dahl book for virus relief The Duchess of Cornwall, the wife of Prince Charles, joined a star-studded cast in performing the beloved Roald Dahl children's classic "James and the Giant Peach" on Wednesday to raise money for organizations fighting the coronavirus. In the latest episode of The @roald_dahl Story Company's retelling of James and The Giant Peach, The Duchess appears as the surprised Ship's Captain who spots a Giant Peach fly by. 🍑🔭 https://t.co/KGU594OnMb — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) May 27, 2020 Camilla — playing a ship's captain who spots a giant flying peach — reads in the video: "Holy cats! Send a message to the Queen at once! The country must be warned!" She is accompanied by the actors Lupita Nyong'o and Josh Gad. Celebrities from previous weeks of the book's reading include Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. Camilla is not the first British royal to be involved in coronavirus campaigns. Last week, Prince William and Kate joined seniors confined by lockdown restrictions in a game of virtual bingo.







Google launches awareness campaign around coronavirus scams Google has helped launch a public awareness campaign to keep people from falling for online scams that capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign, Scam Spotter, aims to spread the basics of online awareness, like how to recognize a phony IRS call, or to be wary of a stranger insisting on being quickly paid in gift cards. The COVID-19 scare has inspired an enormous boom in cybercrime. It's particularly hit older Americans: those 50 and older have reported a combined nearly $10 million in money lost to coronavirus-themed fraud, according to FTC complaints.







Weekly initial jobless claims in U.S. hit 2.1 million More than 2.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, the 10th straight week that jobless claims have been in the millions as the coronavirus continues to cripple the economy. The total number of people who have sought unemployment assistance now stands at more than 40 million since the crisis began in mid-March. Continuing claims, or the number of people who have filed for ongoing benefits, is now at 21 million, according to weekly data released Thursday by the Department of Labor. Read the full story here. The U.S. Department of Labor Building in Washington, DC. Alex Edelman / AFP - Getty Images file







England launches virus contact tracing system A contact tracing system started in England on Thursday, as a step toward allowing the loosening of lockdown measures, the U.K. government said. The tracing service will have a task force of 40,000 people locating and testing those who have been in contact with anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, and requiring them to self-isolate for 14 days. The service will initially rely on what the government described as people doing their "civic duty," rather than a mobile app or data collection. Britain has one of the highest death tolls from the virus in Europe and the government has faced criticism for its approach to virus testing.







Lack of COVID-19 immunity no reason to vote by mail, Texas court rules. Trump cheers. WASHINGTON — The Texas Supreme Court has blocked an effort by Democrats in the state to expand voting by mail, ruling that lack of immunity to COVID-19 does not qualify a person to apply for a mail-in ballot. "We agree with the State that a voter's lack of immunity to COVID-19, without more, is not a 'disability' as defined by the Election Code," the court, made up of Republicans, said in a ruling Wednesday. Read the full story here. Ohio voters walk to drop off their ballots in Dayton. Megan Jelinger / AFP - Getty Images







Russian deaths pass 4,000 as Moscow lockdown set to ease The coronavirus death toll in Russia passed 4,000 people on Thursday, as the country grapples with the ongoing health crisis. Despite the increasing number of deaths and infections, from June 1 Moscow will begin "Phase 1" of easing its lockdown, with some non-food stores and businesses re-opening. However, electronic passes will remain in place to enforce stay at home rules introduced in April. The Mayor of Moscow also said he would allow some outdoor exercise to resume during scheduled times, so long as people wear protective face masks. Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia would go ahead with a delayed military parade on June 24, as he declared the pandemic had peaked. Many other Russian provinces have already eased lockdowns.






