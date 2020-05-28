Pattern of uneven social distancing enforcement coming into view, civil rights experts say

SEE NEW POSTS

Maine shifts to virtual emergency operations center after 7 workers exhibit COVID-19 symptoms Maine's emergency operations center moved to virtual operations after seven employees at the Augusta facility exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) announced on Thursday. The employees, who began exhibiting symptoms overnight, are being tested for COVID-19 and did not go to work Thursday. Maine CDC is testing, contact tracing and closely monitoring the employees who experienced COVID-19 symptoms. In the meantime, Maine CDC planned to conduct its daily media briefing over Zoom.







Boris Johnson announces plan to further relax England's coronavirus restrictions Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday a plan to further relax England's coronavirus restrictions, allowing some outdoor vendors to reopen and increasing the number of people those in England can meet in parks or private gardens. Starting Monday, groups of up to six people can meet in outdoors provided those from different households continue to stick to social distancing rules by staying two meters (about six feet) apart. Next week, outdoor retail and car show rooms will also be able to open and the government intends to open other non-essential retail on June 15, Johnson said. The prime minister had already announced that some children will be able to return to school starting June 1. High schools will begin to provide "some face-to-face contact time" for some students on June 15, he said.







Wisconsin reports record number of new coronavirus cases, deaths Wisconsin saw a record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in a single day on Wednesday, two weeks after the state's Supreme Court struck down its statewide stay-at-home order. The state reported 599 new known COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 22 known deaths, according to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, the highest recorded daily rise since the pandemic began there. As of Wednesday, the state had more than 16,460 known cases and 539 known deaths, according to the department. The previous record in new coronavirus cases was 528 the week prior. Wisconsin also issued a record number of test results Wednesday, with more than 10,300 tests conducted, according to the department. Read the full story here.







Premier League to restart on June 17 after 100-day hiatus The 2019-20 Premier League season will resume on June 17 after a 100-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced. League shareholders agreed to the provisional restart date "provided that all safety requirements are in place," according to a statement. The league is slated to resume with a doubleheader, with Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United, the league added. These first two games will ensure that every club will have played 29 PL games for a full match round beginning June 19. "Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches," Richard Masters, Premier League's Chief Executive, said. "We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season."







New York governor will allow businesses to deny entry to people not wearing face covering Cuomo signs executive order authorizing businesses to deny entry without face coverings May 28, 2020 01:04 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that he is signing an executive order authorizing businesses to deny entry to people who do not wear a mask or face covering. "That store owner has a right to protect himself," the governor said at his daily coronavirus briefing. "That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store." "You don't want to wear a mask, fine, but you don't have a right to go into that store if that store owner doesn't want you to," Cuomo said.







Tim Kaine and wife test positive for coronavirus antibodies Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said in a statement Thursday that he and his wife, Anne Holton, recently tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies "I tested positive for the flu earlier this year and was given standard medication to treat it," Kaine said. "The symptoms lingered and I continued to receive treatment from my physician for the flu through mid-March. At the end of March, I experienced new symptoms that I initially thought were flu remnants and a reaction to an unusually high spring pollen count. Then Anne experienced a short bout of fever and chills, followed by congestion and eventually a cough." Kaine said doctors told him and his wife in early April that it was possible they had "mild cases of coronavirus." They were not tested immediately, he said, because of "the national testing shortage." By mid-April, the couple was symptom-free. This month, the Kaines both tested positive for the antibodies.







Researchers in Denmark develop robot that can test for COVID-19 Robotics researchers in Denmark have developed a machine that can test patients for COVID-19, which they say could help limit the need for health care workers to come into contact with people carrying the virus. The robot, which was designed by the Industry 4.0 Lab at the University of Southern Denmark, is able to swab a patient's throat using a disposable tool, place the swab into a glass bottle and screw on the lid, according to a press released published on the university's website on Wednesday. Thiusius Rajeeth Savarimuthu demonstrates his team's automatic throat swab robot. Industry 4.0 Lab, University of Southern Denmark "I was surprised at how softly the robot managed to land the swab at the spot in the throat where it was supposed to hit, so it was a huge success," said Thiusius Rajeeth Savarimuthu, who runs the Industry 4.0 Lab. The lab says it is working with Danish startup Lifeline Robotics to manufacture a prototype that can begin testing patients by the end of June, with the end goal of selling the machines by fall.






