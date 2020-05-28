SEE NEW POSTS

Boston Marathon will be held as a virtual event due to coronavirus The Boston Marathon will be held as a virtual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic after Mayor Marty Walsh announced that hosting a traditional race would not be feasible. Runners who are participating will have to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours and provide proof of their timing, the Boston Athletic Association announced. Everyone who finishes the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, a T-shirt for participating, a medal and a runner's bib. "While our goal and our hope was to make progress in containing the virus and recovering our economy, this kind of event would not be responsible or realistic on September 14 or any time this year," Walsh said during a news briefing.







Chicago to begin reopening next week, mayor says Chicago will begin reopening on Wednesday, June 3, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Twitter. Child care centers, libraries, hotels, hair salons and barber shops, dentist offices and other health care centers and non-essential retail businesses will be among those allowed to open as long as safety guidelines are followed. People will be able to visit restaurants and coffee shops but for outdoor dining only and gyms will reopen with restrictions. Lightfoot said she wants to reopen the city "in a way that protects the health & safety of our residents." The full list of businesses that will reopen can be viewed here.







Maine shifts to virtual emergency operations center after 7 workers exhibit COVID-19 symptoms Maine's emergency operations center moved to virtual operations after seven employees at the Augusta facility exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) announced on Thursday. The employees, who began exhibiting symptoms overnight, are being tested for COVID-19 and did not go to work Thursday. Maine CDC is testing, contact tracing and closely monitoring the employees who experienced COVID-19 symptoms. In the meantime, Maine CDC planned to conduct its daily media briefing over Zoom.







Boris Johnson announces plan to further relax England's coronavirus restrictions Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Thursday a plan to further relax England's coronavirus restrictions, allowing some outdoor vendors to reopen and increasing the number of people those in England can meet in parks or private gardens. Starting Monday, groups of up to six people can meet in outdoors provided those from different households continue to stick to social distancing rules by staying two meters (about six feet) apart. Next week, outdoor retail and car show rooms will also be able to open and the government intends to open other non-essential retail on June 15, Johnson said. The prime minister had already announced that some children will be able to return to school starting June 1. High schools will begin to provide "some face-to-face contact time" for some students on June 15, he said.







Wisconsin reports record number of new coronavirus cases, deaths Wisconsin saw a record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in a single day on Wednesday, two weeks after the state's Supreme Court struck down its statewide stay-at-home order. The state reported 599 new known COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 22 known deaths, according to Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, the highest recorded daily rise since the pandemic began there. As of Wednesday, the state had more than 16,460 known cases and 539 known deaths, according to the department. The previous record in new coronavirus cases was 528 the week prior. Wisconsin also issued a record number of test results Wednesday, with more than 10,300 tests conducted, according to the department. Read the full story here.







Premier League to restart on June 17 after 100-day hiatus The 2019-20 Premier League season will resume on June 17 after a 100-day hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league announced. League shareholders agreed to the provisional restart date "provided that all safety requirements are in place," according to a statement. The league is slated to resume with a doubleheader, with Manchester City playing Arsenal and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United, the league added. These first two games will ensure that every club will have played 29 PL games for a full match round beginning June 19. "Sadly, matches will have to take place without fans in stadiums, so we are pleased to have come up with a positive solution for supporters to be able to watch all the remaining 92 matches," Richard Masters, Premier League's Chief Executive, said. "We will continue to work step-by-step and in consultation with all our stakeholders as we move towards resuming the 2019/20 season."






