Coronavirus crisis puts hog farmers in uncharted territory: Kill their healthy livestock Meat processing plants have shut down across the United States as the coronavirus has spread among workers, creating enormous bottlenecks in an inelastic supply chain. The result has been empty shelves in grocery stores and millions of pigs that are all fattened up with nowhere to go. Facing rising costs and increasingly cramped conditions for their herds, some hog farmers across the Midwest have taken drastic action: killing their perfectly healthy pigs. "This goes against everything we do," Mike Patterson, a hog farmer from Kenyon, Minnesota, told NBC News. "We realize these animals are going to be killed, but we take great pride in knowing we are putting food on Americans' tables and trying to give the animals the best care we can to ensure they are healthy and thriving every day. To see that go to waste is difficult." Read the full story here.







7-year-old boy throws 'mini-prom' for nanny A 7-year-old boy in North Carolina felt bad after he found out his nanny's prom was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic so he decided to throw her a prom of her own. Curtis Rogers, who just finished first grade, decided to put together a prom in his backyard for his nanny Rachel Chapman, a senior at Sanderson High School in Raleigh. Rogers decided to ask Chapman to the prom with a "promposal" by using a sign that said "mini prom is not today, but will you join me on Monday?" At the backyard prom Rogers even thought to order Chapman's favorite foods: Chick-fil-A and smoothies from Tropical Smoothie. Rachel and Curtis were able to enjoy the evening together and used a pool noodle to maintain social distance. Courtesy Rachel Chapman "I was so surprised. It was really fun. It made me feel special because it showed he really cared and wanted to do something nice for me," Chapman told NBC News. The two enjoyed the evening together and were able to share a dance, complete with a pool noodle between them, in order to allow for social distancing.







FEMA faces concerns over ability to respond to disasters during COVID-19 pandemic Democratic House members raised concerns about FEMA's ability to respond to multiple disasters during the coronavirus pandemic and asked for a briefing on the agency's preparation efforts. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, D-Miss., chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, and the other Democratic members of the committee sent a letter to FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor. The Atlantic hurricane season, which officially begins on monday, June 1, has already seen two named storms this month. "Given these projections, we are concerned about FEMA's capacity to manage natural disaster preparedness and response efforts during the ongoing pandemic," the committee members said. "FEMA needs to take a proactive role in procuring the staffing and resources necessary to respond, keeping in mind that conventional disaster response strategies, such as communal shelters and volunteer recovery and supply distribution efforts, could pose increased health and safety risks during the pandemic."







Georgia man charged in attempted $317 million N-95 mask fraud The federal government has charged Paul Penn, a Georgia man, with trying to sell 50 million nonexistent N-95 masks to a foreign government at a price 500 percent higher than the masks' normal market value. Penn and his associates, through his company Spectrum Global Holdings, LLC, acted as a middle man to negotiate a cut of the $317 million sale price. But the group did not actually possess the masks, according to prosecutors. The unnamed foreign government agreed to the price and wired funds to complete the purchase. The money transfer was disrupted by the U.S. Secret Service "just before the transaction could be competed," according to the Justice Department. "Using a worldwide pandemic as an opportunity to take advantage of those searching for badly needed personal protective equipment is reprehensible," said Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.







Boston Marathon will be held as a virtual event due to coronavirus The Boston Marathon will be held as a virtual event this year due to the coronavirus pandemic after Mayor Marty Walsh announced that hosting a traditional race would not be feasible. Runners who are participating will have to complete the 26.2 mile distance within 6 hours and provide proof of their timing, the Boston Athletic Association announced. Everyone who finishes the virtual race will receive an official Boston Marathon program, a T-shirt for participating, a medal and a runner's bib. "While our goal and our hope was to make progress in containing the virus and recovering our economy, this kind of event would not be responsible or realistic on September 14 or any time this year," Walsh said during a news briefing.







Chicago to begin reopening next week, mayor says Chicago will begin reopening on Wednesday, June 3, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Twitter. Child care centers, libraries, hotels, hair salons and barber shops, dentist offices and other health care centers and non-essential retail businesses will be among those allowed to open as long as safety guidelines are followed. People will be able to visit restaurants and coffee shops but for outdoor dining only and gyms will reopen with restrictions. Lightfoot said she wants to reopen the city "in a way that protects the health & safety of our residents." The full list of businesses that will reopen can be viewed here.







Maine shifts to virtual emergency operations center after 7 workers exhibit COVID-19 symptoms Maine's emergency operations center moved to virtual operations after seven employees at the Augusta facility exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) announced on Thursday. The employees, who began exhibiting symptoms overnight, are being tested for COVID-19 and did not go to work Thursday. Maine CDC is testing, contact tracing and closely monitoring the employees who experienced COVID-19 symptoms. In the meantime, Maine CDC planned to conduct its daily media briefing over Zoom.






