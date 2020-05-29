Experts sound the alarm about child abuse during coronavirus pandemic

SEE NEW POSTS

New Zealand celebrates a week without a new coronavirus case New Zealand, on Friday, celebrated one week without a new coronavirus case in the country. The Ministry of Health for New Zealand confirmed seven days in a row without a new case, as well as no one currently receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19. Although there remains one active case in the country. New Zealand's success is thought to be due to early lockdown measures and an extensive testing campaign, so far over 275,000 people have been tested, the ministry said. Among the relatively small population, the country has reported 1,154 cases since the pandemic began and 22 deaths, according to health officials.







Tokyo to further relax virus restrictions Japan's capital will continue to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions on June 1, Tokyo's Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters on Friday. Movie theaters, sport clubs, public baths, and department stores are among the facilities that will be allowed to re-open in a phased relaxation process, she said. Koike warned, however, that people should continue to wash their hands, wear a face mask and "avoid the 'three C's' — closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings — as our new normal in our everyday life." Japan has recorded more than 16,000 infections and nearly 900 deaths from the virus as of Friday, the Ministry of Health said.







Japan's air-force salutes medical workers in Tokyo The Japan Air Self-Defense Force flies over medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic in Tokyo. Kyodo / AP







U.N. climate summit delayed to 2021 The United Nations has confirmed that its annual climate summit will be pushed back to November 2021, delayed by one year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The COP 26 summit will attract world leaders and climate experts in an effort to hash out plans to curb global warming and set goals to lower carbon emissions. The meeting will continue to be hosted in Glasgow, Scotland, as planned, although a short "warm up" summit will also take place in Italy beforehand, the U.N. said. #COP26 will take place between 1 - 12 November 2021 in Glasgow.



The COP Bureau of the @UNFCCC, with the UK and our Italian partners today agreed on new dates for the summit.



The UK will continue to work to increase #ClimateAction, build resilience and lower emissions. pic.twitter.com/uhIKC4lJp8 — COP26 (@COP26) May 28, 2020 Share this -







Fans cheer as English Premier League soccer set to return The English Premier League — soccer's richest and most watched competition — is set to return on June 17, as Britain continues to ease its coronavirus lockdown measures. The league has been suspended since March and was paused at a cliff-hanger moment as Liverpool F.C. were on the verge of being crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years. Britain's national sport has been greatly missed by sports-fans during lockdown and will pick up where it left off, but without fans present in stadiums although matches will be screened live on television, the league said in a statement. A number of players have expressed concerns that a return to the field could put their health and the health of their families at risk. But the Premier League stressed the plan was still "provisional" and matches would only start "provided that all safety requirements are in place."







Grand Canyon to fully open South Rim entrance in June GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon is expanding access to its more popular South Rim entrance and planning to let visitors in around the clock next month after it shuttered temporarily over coronavirus concerns. The entrance station will be open from 4 a.m. until 2 p.m., starting Friday until June 5 when the national park will drop restrictions on the hours. The canyon's North Rim also will reopen June 5, though the campground will be closed until July 1 because of construction. Park concessionaires will start reopening lodging in June, the park said Thursday.







San Francisco sets strict new mask policy with 30-foot requirement San Francisco will begin requiring nearly everyone to wear a mask when they're not at home — including runners, people on bicycles and in general anyone who is within 30 feet of another person not in their household. Mayor London Breed said the order would take effect Friday night, and that as the city begins to relax certain restrictions, a stricter mask policy is a necessary step to prevent transmissions of the coronavirus. "We've all had to adjust to our new way of life," she said on Twitter. There will be exceptions, including for people sitting stationary in a park or on a beach, but the new order is more expansive than policies in most of the rest of the country. San Francisco's previous order had generally exempted people exercising from wearing masks. "The 30 feet (10 yard) distance is used here to give people adequate time to put on a Face Covering before the distance closes and the people are within six feet of each other," the order says.






