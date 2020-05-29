SEE NEW POSTS

Nepali Sherpas grounded by virus on anniversary of Mount Everest's first ascent Had it not been for the coronavirus, Nepali climbing guide Tashi Lakpa Sherpa would have been on Mount Everest by now, guiding clients and trying to add another feather to his cap - a ninth ascent. But the 34 year old is sitting in a Kathmandu apartment, worried about his future as a guide if climbing expeditions, a key source of employment for the Sherpa guides, remain closed. Friday is the anniversary of the day Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa, and New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary became the first people to climb the 8,850-metre (29,035-foot) Mount Everest in 1953. Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains including Everest, suspended climbing and trekking activities in March because of the pandemic. Its 30 million citizens have been under lockdown for two months.







Monkey business? Animals steal coronavirus blood samples in India A troop of monkeys in India have attacked a medical official and snatched away blood samples of patients who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said on Friday. The bizarre attack occurred when a laboratory technician was walking on the campus of a state-run medical college in Meerut, 460 km (285 miles) north of Lucknow. "Monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment ... we had to take their blood samples again," said Dr S. K. Garg, a top official at the college. Authorities said they were not clear if the monkeys had spilled the blood samples or if they could themselves contract the virus. Environmentalists say the destruction of natural habitats is the main reason animals stray into urban areas.







Pakistan to resume international flights Pakistan will allow international flights to resume Saturday, after largely closing its airspace to commercial flights in March to curb the coronavirus outbreak. "Both national and foreign airlines shall be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan with exception of Gwadar and Turbat," the Civil Aviation Authority said in a news release Friday. All planes will be disinfected and crowding will not be allowed in airports. Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month despite a rise in the rate of infections. The announcement Friday comes just a week after a domestic flight crashed into a residential area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, killing nearly 100 people on board.







Global coronavirus cases edge closer to 6 million The number of global coronavirus cases edged closer to 6 million on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and will likely surpass that figure over the weekend. Globally 5.84 million people now have the potentially deadly respiratory disease known as COVID-19. The United States has the highest number of reported cases in the world followed by Brazil and Russia, according to the data. The grim global death toll stands at 361,066 people as of Friday — over 100,000 of those in the United States. See the NBC coronavirus global map here.







Prince William fears mental impact of virus on health workers Britain's Prince William spoke out on the importance of safeguarding mental health during the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, as he warned of the negative consequences on health care workers. Speaking on a British talk show, Prince William said that while health care workers were "superstars," he feared many could experience alienation as "once they have this hero tag, they can no longer shake that, and therefore they can't ask for support," he said. His comments came on the evening of the U.K.'s 10th weekly "Clap For Carers" initiative, which sees people across the country show their support for health care professionals by clapping on their doorsteps with neighbors each week. Prince William and his wife, Kate, have long been advocates for mental health and their foundation supports "Our Frontline," a program that provides mental health and bereavement support for health workers. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception in London. Yui Mok / WPA Pool via Getty Images







Nigeria's nightlife dwindles amid coronavirus restrictions Sensei Uche has earned a living for the last three years as a "hype man" in Nigeria's entertainment capital Lagos, standing alongside the DJ in clubs and whipping up dancers' enthusiasm. But the coronavirus pandemic cut off his livelihood when the government shut bars, nightclubs and restaurants late March, to curb the spread of the virus. He is now plying his skills online. Wielding a microphone, he works alongside a DJ playing music for "isolation parties" at weekends. But while the online parties keep his brand alive, he is unable to monetize them. "I just hope we can find a vaccine in time, so we don't make this the new normal," he said. Sensei Uche anchors an online virtual night party alongside DJ Jimmy Jatt in Lagos, Nigeria. Seun Sanni / Reuters







France to cautiously lift most lockdown measures France will allow most restaurants, parks and schools to progressively reopen from June 2, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced on Thursday, as it works to restart its economy after nearly two months in lockdown. Paris, and its surrounding region, is no longer considered a "red zone" as the hard-hit capital's risk level was lowered, due to a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases, the health ministry said. But unlike other parts of the country, Parisian restaurants will only be authorized to serve customers on outdoor terraces, while elsewhere in France, a maximum of ten people can be served inside. "Restaurants are ... capital to our art of living," Philippe said in his announcement. Beaches and museums will also be allowed to re-open starting next week, while the voluntary contact-tracing app "Stop Covid" will also be rolled-out.







Pope Francis to lead world in rosary prayer for the pandemic Pope Francis will lead the world in a rosary prayer for the pandemic this weekend, the Vatican said Friday. The prayer will implore the Virgin Mary's intercession and protection amid the coronavirus crisis. The prayer will take place in the Vatican Gardens at 5:30 p.m. Rome time on Saturday and be broadcast live to the world online. While Catholic shrines from the United States to Guadalupe will also connect to the event and take part in the communal prayer. "At the feet of Mary, the Holy Father will place the many troubles and sorrows of humanity, further worsened by the spread of COVID-19," a statement released by the Pontifical Council for Promoting New Evangelization said. Dozens of rosary beads have also been sent to families and medical staff affected by the virus, the Vatican said, as a sign of hope and solidarity. Pope Francis celebrating a private morning mass at the Santa Marta chapel in The Vatican. Vatican Media / AFP - Getty Images







In Moab, Utah, businesses welcome tourists back with caution Tracy Bentley had already stocked up her bike shop in Moab, Utah, and hired seasonal staff when businesses shut down in mid-March to prevent the coronavirus from spreading there. The town of just over 5,000 has a small hospital but no intensive care unit, and local officials were worried that their healthcare system would be overrun as adventure sports enthusiasts flocked to the town. Moab closed businesses, hotels, and banned camping on nearby public lands. The measures worked: As of Monday, Grand County, where Moab is located, had just four confirmed cases. Read the full story here. Hikers in the Arches National Park near Moab, Utah. Mark Ralston / AFP - Getty Images file






