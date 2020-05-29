SEE NEW POSTS

Trump wants 'crowd-like setting,' no face masks on last day of RNC, letter says President Donald Trump wants "a crowd-like setting" on the final day of the Republican National Convention when he gives his acceptance speech, with attendees neither observing social distancing nor wearing face masks, according to a letter from North Carolina's top health official to the Republican National Committee's leadership. "During our phone conversation on Tuesday, May 26, you indicated a desire from President Trump to hold Thursday's nomination event with 'people together in a crowd-like setting' and without social distancing or face coverings for attendees," wrote Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the state's Department of Health and Human Services, in reference to conversations the state has had with GOP officials to ensure a safe convention. "We know that it is possible to have a large-scale event during these trying times," Cohen said, citing a recently submitted NASCAR plan. She added, "The state continues to support hosting of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte if it can be done safely." Despite concerns about holding nominating conventions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has been insistent on continuing as planned with the Republican convention in late August.







Sen. Casey tests positive for coronavirus antibodies Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after experiencing "low-grade fever and some mild flu-like symptoms" earlier this spring, adding that he would be donating plasma to help others fight the virus. Some personal news: On Wednesday I learned I was positive for COVID antibodies following mild symptoms earlier this spring. I will continue to follow CDC guidance and wear a mask, and hope others will do the same to help slow the spread of this virus. https://t.co/OMLVdhQMfW — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 29, 2020 The senator said in statement that after consulting with his doctor, he self-quarantined at his home in Scranton for two weeks and did not seek medical care because his symptoms were "relatively mild and manageable." "My fever went away on its own by mid-April, and it was never recommended that I be tested for the virus," he wrote. "I was able to work during my illness, remotely engaging with constituents and staff and keeping a full schedule." Casey's statement comes a day after Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said he and his wife, Anne Holton, also recently tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after learning in April that they might have had mild cases of the disease caused by the virus.







Iowa pushes to reopen despite 'substantial spread' of COVID19 DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite acknowledging there is still "substantial spread" of COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to push forward on reopening the economy. Bars and distilleries were given the go-ahead to reopen this week and casinos, amusement parks and sporting events can all resume Monday. While the CDC recommends that states wait to reopen their economies after seeing a two-week decline in cases, the longest streak of declining COVID-19 cases that Iowa has seen is just three days. And on Thursday, another meatpacking plant reported an outbreak: The Tyson plant in Storm Lake is shutting down temporarily after 555 workers tested positive. Reynolds also said businesses are not required to report positive cases if they don't want to, and her administration won't be disclosing outbreaks at meatpacking plants or other places were people congregate unless members of the media ask directly.







Philippines begins easing lockdown despite virus case spike The Philippines saw its highest daily spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday, but that didn't stop President Rodrigo Duterte from easing one of the world's toughest and longest lockdowns. Under the relaxed rules in place for the next two weeks, workplaces and shops will reopen and movement in and out of the capital Manila will be permitted, provided that people wear masks and observe social distancing. Though taxis, buses and ride-hailing services are allowed to reopen, the country's iconic jeepneys - the crowded and colorful budget passenger trucks - will remain off the road. "I'm still nervous because the virus is still out there but glad that the taxi drivers and I can go back to work," said taxi dispatcher Meliza Venal, after being stuck at home for 11 weeks. The easing could help restore much-needed economic activity in a country facing its deepest contraction in 34 years.







As Trump rages, state officials quietly press forward with vote by mail Judging solely by President Donald Trump's recent diatribes, mail-in voting would seem to have become one of the nation's most partisan flashpoints. But at the state level — where elections are actually administered — there's little disagreement. Instead, most state officials are ignoring partisanship and amid the coronavirus pandemic quietly laying the groundwork for an effective, mail-heavy election, including in those states led by Republicans. Read the full story here. Election workers count ballots while collecting them from a drop box in Windsor Mill. Julio Cortez / AP file







Nepali Sherpas grounded by virus on anniversary of Mount Everest's first ascent Had it not been for the coronavirus, Nepali climbing guide Tashi Lakpa Sherpa would have been on Mount Everest by now, guiding clients and trying to add another feather to his cap - a ninth ascent. But the 34 year old is sitting in a Kathmandu apartment, worried about his future as a guide if climbing expeditions, a key source of employment for the Sherpa guides, remain closed. Friday is the anniversary of the day Tenzing Norgay, a Sherpa, and New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary became the first people to climb the 8,850-metre (29,035-foot) Mount Everest in 1953. Nepal, home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains including Everest, suspended climbing and trekking activities in March because of the pandemic. Its 30 million citizens have been under lockdown for two months.







Monkey business? Animals steal coronavirus blood samples in India A troop of monkeys in India have attacked a medical official and snatched away blood samples of patients who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, authorities said on Friday. The bizarre attack occurred when a laboratory technician was walking on the campus of a state-run medical college in Meerut, 460 km (285 miles) north of Lucknow. "Monkeys grabbed and fled with the blood samples of four COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment ... we had to take their blood samples again," said Dr S. K. Garg, a top official at the college. Authorities said they were not clear if the monkeys had spilled the blood samples or if they could themselves contract the virus. Environmentalists say the destruction of natural habitats is the main reason animals stray into urban areas.







Pakistan to resume international flights Pakistan will allow international flights to resume Saturday, after largely closing its airspace to commercial flights in March to curb the coronavirus outbreak. "Both national and foreign airlines shall be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan with exception of Gwadar and Turbat," the Civil Aviation Authority said in a news release Friday. All planes will be disinfected and crowding will not be allowed in airports. Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month despite a rise in the rate of infections. The announcement Friday comes just a week after a domestic flight crashed into a residential area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, killing nearly 100 people on board.







Global coronavirus cases edge closer to 6 million The number of global coronavirus cases edged closer to 6 million on Friday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and will likely surpass that figure over the weekend. Globally 5.84 million people now have the potentially deadly respiratory disease known as COVID-19. The United States has the highest number of reported cases in the world followed by Brazil and Russia, according to the data. The grim global death toll stands at 361,066 people as of Friday — over 100,000 of those in the United States. See the NBC coronavirus global map here.






