New Jersey governor allows child care centers, non-contact sports, and summer camps to resume in the upcoming weeks New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Friday that he will be signing an executive order allowing child care services, non-contact organized sports, and youth day camps to resume over the next several weeks. As long as they follow public health guidelines, child care centers can reopen on June 15, non-contact sport activities can restart on June 22, and summer programs can begin on July 6, the governor said. Horse racing is also expected to resume as early as next weekend. Health and safety standards are expected to be released Friday afternoon. Share this -







New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says NYC is set to begin reopening on June 8 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that the city is on track to begin Phase I reopening on June 8, a week from Monday, as long as it meets the outstanding criteria related to hospital capacity remaining low and bringing contact tracing up to speed. A number of regions that opened when statewide shutdown orders were lifted — Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier, North Country and Central New York — will move onto Phase II, reopening office-based jobs, hair salons and retail services, Cuomo said during his daily briefing. “We are reopening to a new normal, a safer normal. People will be wearing masks, people will be social distancing," Cuomo said. "It will just be a new way of interacting.” Share this -







Coronavirus started spreading in the U.S. in January, CDC says The coronavirus began quietly spreading in the U.S. as early as late January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday — before President Trump blocked air travel from China and a full month before community spread was first detected in the country. More than four months into the pandemic that has killed at least 102,000 Americans, the new data is the first comprehensive federal analysis of when COVID-19 took hold in the U.S. It was also the first media briefing from the CDC in more than two months. "As America begins to reopen, looking back at how COVID-19 made its way to the United States will contribute to a better understanding to prepare for the future," Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, said Friday during a call with reporters. Read the full story here. Share this -







Connecticut state colleges and universities to reopen in the fall Connecticut state colleges and universities will reopen their campuses this fall, President Mark Ojakian announced Friday. The system's four universities and 12 community colleges will open its doors to students on August 24, according to a press release. Each campus will be required to write a plan to meet the state's health and safety standards for reopening. "I am excited to announce that we are planning to return to our campuses in fall 2020 with significant measures in place to make our institutions as safe as possible," Ojakian said. "We still have a lot of planning to do and more questions need to be addressed in the coming weeks and months." Share this -







Trump wants 'crowd-like setting,' no face masks on last day of RNC, letter says President Donald Trump wants "a crowd-like setting" on the final day of the Republican National Convention when he gives his acceptance speech, with attendees neither observing social distancing nor wearing face masks, according to a letter from North Carolina's top health official to the Republican National Committee's leadership. "During our phone conversation on Tuesday, May 26, you indicated a desire from President Trump to hold Thursday’s nomination event with ‘people together in a crowd-like setting’ and without social distancing or face coverings for attendees," wrote Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the state's Department of Health and Human Services, in reference to conversations the state has had with GOP officials to ensure a safe convention. “We know that it is possible to have a large-scale event during these trying times," Cohen said, citing a recently submitted NASCAR plan. She added, "The state continues to support hosting of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte if it can be done safely.” Despite concerns about holding nominating conventions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Trump has been insistent on continuing as planned with the Republican convention in late August. Share this -







Sen. Casey tests positive for coronavirus antibodies Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after experiencing "low-grade fever and some mild flu-like symptoms" earlier this spring, adding that he would be donating plasma to help others fight the virus. Some personal news: On Wednesday I learned I was positive for COVID antibodies following mild symptoms earlier this spring. I will continue to follow CDC guidance and wear a mask, and hope others will do the same to help slow the spread of this virus. https://t.co/OMLVdhQMfW — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 29, 2020 The senator said in statement that after consulting with his doctor, he self-quarantined at his home in Scranton for two weeks and did not seek medical care because his symptoms were "relatively mild and manageable." "My fever went away on its own by mid-April, and it was never recommended that I be tested for the virus," he wrote. "I was able to work during my illness, remotely engaging with constituents and staff and keeping a full schedule." Casey's statement comes a day after Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said he and his wife, Anne Holton, also recently tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after learning in April that they might have had mild cases of the disease caused by the virus. Share this -







Iowa pushes to reopen despite 'substantial spread' of COVID19 DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite acknowledging there is still “substantial spread” of COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds continues to push forward on reopening the economy. Bars and distilleries were given the go-ahead to reopen this week and casinos, amusement parks and sporting events can all resume Monday. While the CDC recommends that states wait to reopen their economies after seeing a two-week decline in cases, the longest streak of declining COVID-19 cases that Iowa has seen is just three days. And on Thursday, another meatpacking plant reported an outbreak: The Tyson plant in Storm Lake is shutting down temporarily after 555 workers tested positive. Reynolds also said businesses are not required to report positive cases if they don’t want to, and her administration won’t be disclosing outbreaks at meatpacking plants or other places were people congregate unless members of the media ask directly. Share this -







Philippines begins easing lockdown despite virus case spike The Philippines saw its highest daily spike in coronavirus cases on Thursday, but that didn't stop President Rodrigo Duterte from easing one of the world's toughest and longest lockdowns. Under the relaxed rules in place for the next two weeks, workplaces and shops will reopen and movement in and out of the capital Manila will be permitted, provided that people wear masks and observe social distancing. Though taxis, buses and ride-hailing services are allowed to reopen, the country's iconic jeepneys - the crowded and colorful budget passenger trucks - will remain off the road. "I'm still nervous because the virus is still out there but glad that the taxi drivers and I can go back to work," said taxi dispatcher Meliza Venal, after being stuck at home for 11 weeks. The easing could help restore much-needed economic activity in a country facing its deepest contraction in 34 years. Share this -







As Trump rages, state officials quietly press forward with vote by mail Judging solely by President Donald Trump's recent diatribes, mail-in voting would seem to have become one of the nation's most partisan flashpoints. But at the state level — where elections are actually administered — there's little disagreement. Instead, most state officials are ignoring partisanship and amid the coronavirus pandemic quietly laying the groundwork for an effective, mail-heavy election, including in those states led by Republicans. Read the full story here. Election workers count ballots while collecting them from a drop box in Windsor Mill. Julio Cortez / AP file Share this -





