Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir to treat COVID-19

As the U.S. death toll neared 103,000, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would end its support for the World Health Organization charging it didn't respond adequately to the coronavirus pandemic because of China's "total control" over the U.N. agency.

Trump said Chinese officials "ignored" their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the agency to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

It was not clear how Trump planned to withhold the funds, much of which are directed by congressional appropriation. The president typically does not have the authority to unilaterally redirect congressional funding.

The WHO declined to comment on the announcement.

Almost 1.75 million cases have been recorded in the U.S., according to an NBC News tally. Globally, more than 365,000 people have died, according to the latest data from John Hopkins' University.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

