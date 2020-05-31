Supreme Court rejects challenge to coronavirus limits on church services

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

As violence erupted in cities across the country over George Floyd's death in Minneapolis last week, protests have now been added to the list of concerns about a possible second wave of coronavirus infections.

Urging demonstrators to get tested, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Saturday evening: "There is still a pandemic in America that's killing black and brown people at higher numbers."

Her comments came as the U.S. death toll neared 104,000 early Sunday, according to an NBC News tally. Globally almost 370,000 people have died, according to John Hopkins University data.

Worldwide, the JHU data shows more than 6 million cases have been recorded with more than 500,000 of those reported in Brazil.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

