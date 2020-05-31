SEE NEW POSTS

Florida reports more than 2,000 cases in 2 days Florida has reported more than 2,100 positive coronavirus cases since Thursday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 55,424. Florida was among one of the first states to begin re-opening its economy earlier this month, despite concerns from public health officials that it might be too soon. The state recorded more than 1,200 positive cases Friday and another 927 Saturday, according to NBC affiliate WFLA. The state's total death toll as a result of the virus is 2,447 as of Sunday morning. Share this -







People over profit, Pope Francis says during service Pope Francis said on Sunday that people are more important than the economy, as countries decide how quickly to reopen their countries from coronavirus lockdowns. Francis made his comments, departing from a prepared script, at the first noon address from his window overlooking St. Peter's Square in three months as Italy's lockdown drew to an end. "Healing people, not saving (money) to help the economy (is important), healing people, who are more important than the economy," Francis said. The pope's words were met with applause by hundreds in the square, many of whom wore masks and kept several meters apart from each other. Share this -







Belgian prince tests positive for virus after attending gathering in Spain A nephew of Belgium’s King Philippe, Prince Joachim, has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party in Spain. Spanish media said it broke lockdown rules because of the number of people there. The prince, 28, tested positive after attending the gathering in the southern city of Cordoba on May 26, a spokesperson for the Belgian Royal Palace said on Saturday. The spokesperson said the palace could not confirm the number of people in attendance at the party. The palace said Joachim travelled to Spain from Belgium on May 24 for an internship and was still there. Share this -







Two new cases in China as German employees return to country China reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total to 83,001. Both cases were imported ones in the Shandong province, south of Beijing. China has cut international flights drastically to try to keep imported cases out, though on Saturday it allowed a chartered Lufthansa flight with employees of Volkswagen and other German companies operating in China to from Frankfurt. It was the first of two such flights from Germany aimed at restarting the economy. No new domestic cases have been reported for a week, and the country’s official death toll remained at 4,634. Share this -







Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque reopens after more than two months The deserted al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's Old City in March, after clerics took measures in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Ahmad Gharabli / AFP - Getty Images Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound reopened to Muslim worshippers and visitors on Sunday after a two-and-a-half month coronavirus closure, but authorities imposed some precautions as health officials warned of an uptick in local infections. The resumption of prayers at Islam’s third-holiest site capped a somber period for Jerusalem’s Muslims, who this year marked the holy fasting month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr holiday without their usual daily visits to Al-Aqsa and the adjoining Dome of the Rock. “After they opened the mosque, I feel like I can breathe again. Thanks be to God,” Jerusalem resident Umm Hisham said through a face mask, her eyes tearing up, after entering the compound for dawn prayers with hundreds of other Muslims. There have been 17,000 virus cases and 284 deaths in Israel, and 386 cases and three deaths in the occupied West Bank. Share this -







Rwanda reports its first death from the virus Rwanda's ministry of health reported the East African nation's first death caused by the coronavirus on Sunday. The patient was a 65-year-old driver who opted to return home from a neighboring country after falling severely ill, the ministry said in a statement on Twitter. He died from severe respiratory complications while receiving treatment at a specialized COVID-19 treatment facility. The country has recorded 359 cases in total. It comes as Rwanda has deployed robots at virus treatment centers to carry out simple tasks like taking temperatures and monitoring patients, in a bid to minimize contact between infected patients and healthcare workers. Share this -







Colombia to fully shut down Bogota neighborhood amid rising virus cases Rodolfo Gomez, left, and his employees demonstrate how their design of a cardboard box can serve as both a hospital bed and a coffin in Bogota, Colombia earlier this month. Fernando Vergara / AP The mayor of Colombia’s capital is planning to shut down one of the city’s largest neighborhoods as cases there continue to rise. Mayor Claudia Lopez said Saturday that starting June 1 the working-class Kennedy area of Bogota— home to nearly 1.5 million people — will be under a strict quarantine. Police and military will enforce the lockdown and no one will be allowed out, except to seek food, medical care or in case of an emergency. Lopez said that testing for the virus will be doubled. The area on Sunday has more nearly 2,500 cases and hospitals there are reaching maximum capacity. The mayor said that in the rest of Bogota no new sectors of the economy will be allowed to reopen until at least the middle of June. Share this -







Global virus cases surpass 6 million Global coronavirus cases surpassed 6 million on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University data, as death toll worldwide nears 370,000. While the United States has the highest number of cases globally — with more than 1.7 million recorded — Brazil recently surpassed badly-hit European countries to sit second on the grim chart. The South American country has reported nearly 500,000 cases, and with 28,834 death recorded as of Sunday, it has the world’s fourth highest death toll behind the U.S., Britain and Italy respectively. Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the gravity of the epidemic and criticized lockdowns for paralyzing the economy and causing widespread unemployment and some states are preparing to ease quarantine restrictions despite warnings from public health experts who say the worst is still to come. Share this -







Los Angeles shuts down COVID testing centers due to protests Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Saturday that all of the city's COVID-19 testing centers were closed as of 3 p.m. local time. Garcetti also said that the city would be under curfew from 8 p.m. till 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Protests in the city were already underway on Saturday as buses were overtaken and multiple police cars were set on fire in the city's 4th day of protests. JUST IN: @MayorOfLA says all local COVID-19 testing centers were closed at 3 p.m. due to unrest. https://t.co/Gc6FzwbvJI — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) May 30, 2020 Share this -





