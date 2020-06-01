SEE NEW POSTS

Gov. Cuomo says Western New York to move to Phase 2 reopening Tuesday Gov. Cuomo announces western New York will move to Phase 2 reopening June 1, 2020 02:17 Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said the Western New York region will move to Phase 2 of reopening Tuesday. As part of Phase 2, offices, stores and personal-service businesses such as barber shops can reopen, with restrictions. The governor said that 50,000 people in the state were tested for the coronavirus Sunday and fewer than 1,000 tested positive. "That is the lowest number we have had since this began, and when we began, we were doing 3 or 4,000 tests," Cuomo said. Still, 54 people died Sunday from COVID-19-related illnesses.







Spain records no deaths for first time in 3 months MADRID — Spain said Monday it's reporting no deaths in a 24-hour period from the new coronavirus for the first time since March. Emergency health response chief Fernando Simón said the development is "very, very encouraging." He told a news conference there were only 71 new infections over the past 24 hours. Spain reported its first two deaths on March 3. Another was reported two days later. Spain's number of infections and death jumped exponentially. On April 2, it recorded 950 deaths in 24 hours — the peak death toll. The official death toll now stands at 27,127, with 240,000 confirmed cases.







Eli Lilly starts first antibody treatment trial in humans Eli Lilly has started the first COVID-19 antibody treatment trials in humans, the company said in a statement Monday. The treatment uses what are known as monoclonal antibodies made from people who were sick with the coronavirus. They are meant to work as natural antibodies do in the body by blocking the virus. The first trial will look at the drug's safety, Lilly said. Later trials will test whether the drug works in hospitalized patients. The company will also study whether the antibody has protective properties, meaning it could be given to healthy people so they don't get sick.







Fauci: 'My meetings with the president have been dramatically decreased' Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, says he is no longer meeting with President Donald Trump nearly as frequently he was before, even as the pandemic drags on. "We used to have task force meetings every single day, including Saturday and Sunday, and about 75 percent of the time after the task force meeting, we'd meet with the president," Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told STAT News in a wide-ranging interview. "But as you probably noticed, that the task force meetings have not occurred as often lately. And certainly my meetings with the president have been dramatically decreased," Fauci said. Fauci's comments come nearly a month after the White House indicated it was winding down Trump's coronavirus task force, prompting backlash. A day later, Trump reversed course and announced the task force would continue "indefinitely." But the group has not held press briefings for several weeks. The task force had been holding press briefings almost every day until late April, when Trump made a widely condemned suggestion that injecting disinfectants into people could help them recover from the coronavirus.







Gilead says remdesivir helped moderate COVID-19 patients improve Gilead Sciences Inc. said on Monday its antiviral drug remdesivir showed improvement in patients with moderate COVID-19 in a late-stage study. Remdesivir is being closely watched after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization last month, citing results from another study run by the National Institutes of Health that showed the drug reduced hospitalization stays by 31 percent, or about four days, compared to a placebo. Read more.







Lockdowns ease across Europe, Asia with new tourism rules ROME — The first day of June saw coronavirus restrictions ease from Asia to Europe on Monday, even as U.S. protests against police brutality sparked fears of new outbreaks. The Colosseum opened its ancient doors in Rome, ferries restarted in Bangladesh, golfers played in Greece, students returned in Britain and Dutch bars and restaurants were free to welcome hungry, thirsty patrons. Countries around the Mediterranean Sea tentatively kicked off a summer season where tourists could bask in their famously sunny beaches while still being protected by social distancing measures from a virus that is marching relentlessly around the world.







India's coronavirus infections overtake France amid criticism of lockdown NEW DELHI — India's cases of coronavirus crossed 190,000, the health ministry said on Monday, overtaking France to become seventh highest in the world, as the government eases back on most curbs after a two-month-long lockdown that left millions without work. With a record 8,392 new cases over the previous day, India is now behind the United States, Brazil, Russia, Britain, Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally. Criticism has grown in recent days that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sudden lockdown of 1.3 billion Indians in March has failed to halt the spread of the disease while destroying the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on daily wages.







Socially distanced cinema in Thailand People wearing protective face masks are seen inside a movie theater during its reopening after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Bangkok, Thailand, Mondauy. Jorge Silva / Reuters






