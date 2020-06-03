British Vogue devotes July cover to essential workers

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

As the U.S. remains in the grip of protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, some COVID-19 testing sites have been forced to suspend operations because of violence and unrest in recent days.

The temporary closures — from California to Florida — are sure to hamper efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, particularly as social distancing has given way to mass gatherings of potentially contagious people who don't know they're infected.

Meanwhile, as protests sweep nation, research finds social distancing most effective at slowing coronavirus spread.

There are now more than 1.8 million coronavirus infections in the U.S. and more than 106,000 deaths, according to a NBC News' tally. Worldwide, nearly 6.4 million people have been sickened by the virus, with more than 380,000 deaths.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.