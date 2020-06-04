As crowds protest police violence, social distancing takes a back seat

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

People across the world's leading economies are becoming increasingly frustrated with how their governments are handling the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey shows.

British polling firm Kantar found that 48 percent of the more than 7,000 people it surveyed across the G7 nations approved of how their government had responded, down from 50 percent in April and 54 percent in March.

Meanwhile, an autopsy report has shown that George Floyd, the black man whose in-custody death in Minneapolis last week triggered an avalanche of protests, confirmed on Wednesday night that he had tested positive for coronavirus weeks before his death. Concerns remain that the protests could lead to a wave of new COVID-19 infections.

There have been confirmed 1.83 million coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 106,000 deaths

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

