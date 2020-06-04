SEE NEW POSTS

COVID-19 cases appear to rise in some southern U.S. states Alabama's health department reported 915 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as several U.S. states across the South appear to be grappling with upticks in infections. Alabama, South Carolina and Virginia saw new cases climb 35 percent or more in the week that ended May 31 compared with the previous week, according to a Reuters analysis published Monday. "If people don't follow current recommendations for social distancing and avoiding crowds of any kind, we can anticipate seeing increased numbers," the South Carolina health department said in a statement to Reuters. Florida, meanwhile, announced 1,419 new cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to more than 60,000.







Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledges $1.6B to vaccine organization The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Thursday it would contribute $1.6 billion to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an organization that helps provide vaccines to developing countries. The five-year commitment was announced at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Not many people outside the global health sector have heard about Gavi, but over the past twenty years, it has transformed the way the world invests in and protects the health of its children," Melinda Gates said in a statement. "If the current pandemic has reminded us of anything, it's the importance of vaccinating against deadly diseases. The pledges that leaders are making today will help Gavi save even more lives." The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation previously announced it would contribute $100 million to research for a COVID-19 vaccine.







From extremism to coronavirus: How a nonprofit pivoted to confront Arabic-language misinformation Faisal Al Mutar was at his home in New York City when he saw the first hints of what would become a tidal wave of Arabic-language coronavirus conspiracy content spreading online. It was mid-February and while the virus was starting to appear in Iran, there was yet to be a serious outbreak in an Arab country — the rampant misinformation had arrived in the Arab world before the virus. Al Mutar, 28, watched videos suggesting the pandemic was part of a biological war between the United States and China. Homespun articles claimed that eating garlic was enough to ward off the virus. Religious authorities argued the disease was a punishment for China's treatment of the Uighur Muslims. "The most dangerous misinformation I saw is the claim that because we are Muslims, the virus is not going to affect us," he said. Read the full story here.







American Airlines and other carriers are adding summer flights as passengers slowly return Slowly, the airline business is coming back to life as airlines set schedules for July that include more flights. The latest is American Airlines, which says it plans to fly 55% of its domestic schedule in July, up dramatically from May when it flew 20% of its schedule from a year earlier. "We're seeing a slow but steady rise in domestic demand. After a careful review of the data, we've built a July schedule to match," Vasu Raja, senior vice president of network strategy for American Airlines, said in a release announcing the airline's schedule. American is Increasing flights at a more aggressive pace than United Airlines, which is ramping up its July schedule to 25% of what it flew during the same month in 2019. Read the full story here.







Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida can host Republican National Convention WASHINGTON — Two days after President Donald Trump said he was seeking another state to host the Republican National Convention in August, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is raising his hand. DeSantis, a Republican, was asked in a Fox News interview Thursday why he thinks Florida can hold the convention and whether he would allow a full stadium of people, as Trump has been calling for. "The shape of the epidemic is just simply going to be different, and hopefully it's a lot better, but I think we'll be able to make those decisions about what precautions need to be taken as you get closer," DeSantis said. "But to just rule out a convention at this stage, I think, is a mistake so we've said we want to get to 'yes' on it and I think we'll be able to do it." DeSantis' comments come after Trump said Tuesday that he would seek another state for the convention because North Carolina's Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, has refused to guarantee that restrictions related to the coronavirus wouldn't affect the event. A Republican National Committee official later confirmed that the nominating part of the convention "will be held in another city." Read the full story here.







Military families face housing limbo during Covid-19 crisis As states reopen across the nation, the Defense Department will immediately begin to lift "stop-movement" orders at some military bases in the U.S. and abroad. Service members will now be allowed to follow orders to move to a new location — a permanent change of station — in stages, depending on local conditions, according to a May 22 memo from the Secretary of Defense. Yet the department's travel restrictions, which were first set in March and extended until June 30, have already caused significant financial hardship for tens of thousands in the military. Some service members and their families are getting double-billed for what's often their biggest expense: housing. "We're seeing a lot of people have lost earnest money because they put money down on a house ... or they're going to be paying two rents or two mortgages within 60 days," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families, a non-profit organization that conducts research and provides programs and resources for more than 1.5 million military family members. "We have a lot of people who have all of their household goods in storage. "They have to buy clothes or rent furniture to make up for that," she added. Read the full story here.







Over 3,000 new infections per day in Iran for first time since March Iran reported over 3,000 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday and Wednesday raising fears about a second spike. 3,117 new infections were reported Tuesday and 3,134 Wednesday, official figures show. The last time Iran reported over 3,000 infections a day was on March 30 during the peak week of infections. Iranian officials will be concerned about the virus making a comeback after suffering an outbreak that has killed 8,000 people to date, according to official figures.







Around 1.8 million people filed for first-time jobless benefits last week, continuing downward trend Around 1.8 million Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits last week, hinting that the worst could be over for the labor market. While still a staggering figure, it continues a downward trend for the unemployment claims that have illustrated week by week the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The jobless claims data, released Thursday by the Department of Labor, was in line with economist expectations of 1.8 million for the week ended May 30. Attention now turns to Friday's closely watched monthly employment report, which is expected to show that a total of 8 million Americans were out of work in May. That number is markedly lower than April's record tally of 20.5 million. The current unemployment rate of 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression, is expected to soar to around 20 percent.






