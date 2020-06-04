SEE NEW POSTS

The Lancet retracts large study on hydroxychloroquine The medical journal The Lancet on Thursday retracted a large study on the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 because of potential flaws in the research data. The study, published two weeks ago, found no benefit to the drug — and suggested its use may even increase the risk of death. Thursday's retraction doesn't mean that the drug is helpful — or harmful — with respect to the coronavirus. Rather, the study authors were unable to confirm that the data set was accurate. Read more.







NBA owners approve tentative July 31 restart to season with just 22 teams playing The NBA approved a plan to restart the season with abbreviated competition of just 22 teams — tentatively set to begin July 31 with all games played near Orlando, Florida. The NBA Board of Governors voted to approve the plan on Thursday, according to a statement from the NBA, with the plan contingent on sealing an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to use Walt Disney World Resort. The plan calls for the top 22 teams of the 30 teams to play eight games to finish off their regular season. "The Board's approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Thursday. "While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts." Read the full story here.







Gap Inc. faces lawsuit for skipping out on millions of dollars in rent during coronavirus crisis Mall owner Simon Property Group is suing Gap Inc. for allegedly failing to pay more than $65.9 million in rent and other charges, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. San Francisco-based Gap, whose brands include Old Navy and Banana Republic, said in an April filing that it would not pay rent on stores closed because of the pandemic. But in the lawsuit, Simon Property Group accuses the company of being in contractual default for failing to pay rent for April, May and June. "The amounts due will continue to accrue each month, with interest," according to the lawsuit. Gap Inc. told NBC News that it has made progress with many landlords as it reopens stores across the country. "We remain committed to working directly with our landlords on mutually agreeable solutions and fair rent terms, just as our hundreds of industry and government partners have sat with us in good faith to shape the post COVID business landscape," the company said.







Dr. Leana Wen: 5 safety measures to keep in mind if you're protesting during COVID-19 Americans are taking to the streets to protest the police killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and more. And while any time people gather in groups, there's an increased risk of getting or spreading COVID-19, there are ways to reduce your risk and stay safer, said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former health commissioner for Baltimore. Dr. Wen, who has been a leading voice in public health and a frequent commentator about coronavirus, recently spoke to Know Your Value founder and "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski, about safety measures protesters should keep in mind as they make their voices heard. Read the full story here.







'Helpy Hour' launched in Belgium, as restaurants and bars prepare to reopen Belgian beer lovers are being encouraged to support their favorite locals by buying one drink for the price of two, as bars and restaurants prepare to reopen next week after more than two months of lockdown. The initiative has been dubbed 'Helpy Hour' and was designed to help the country's struggling hospitality industry recover economically following the forced closure of businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't think the Belgians will be happy to see their beloved cafes disappear," President of the Federation of Belgian cafes Diane Delen said. "It's a temporary measure that will help avoid an avalanche of bankruptcies." When restaurants and bars reopen on Monday, tables will be spaced at least 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) apart, with a maximum of 10 people allowed per table and waiters will have to wear face masks. Ordering and drinking at the bar will not be possible.







CDC's Dr. Nancy Messonnier involved with 'Operation Warp Speed' One of the first voices of public health in the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is leading the agency's team involved with "Operation Warp Speed" to find a coronavirus vaccine. CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield told a Congressional subcommittee about Messonnier's role during a hearing Thursday about the federal COVID-19 response. Messonnier regularly provided updates early in the pandemic, but has not been heard from publicly since early March, when she warned Americans their lives would be disrupted because of the looming viral spread. "Dr. Messonnier remains one of our outstanding leaders," Redfield told the subcommittee panel. "She has not been sidelined."







COVID-19 cases appear to rise in some Southern U.S. states Alabama's health department reported 915 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as several U.S. states across the South appear to be grappling with upticks in infections. Alabama, South Carolina and Virginia saw new cases climb 35 percent or more in the week that ended May 31 compared with the previous week, according to a Reuters analysis published Monday. "If people don't follow current recommendations for social distancing and avoiding crowds of any kind, we can anticipate seeing increased numbers," the South Carolina health department said in a statement to Reuters. Florida announced 1,419 new cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to more than 60,000.







Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledges $1.6B to vaccine organization The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Thursday it would contribute $1.6 billion to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, an organization that helps provide vaccines to developing countries. The five-year commitment was announced at the Global Vaccine Summit 2020, hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Not many people outside the global health sector have heard about Gavi, but over the past twenty years, it has transformed the way the world invests in and protects the health of its children," Melinda Gates said in a statement. "If the current pandemic has reminded us of anything, it's the importance of vaccinating against deadly diseases. The pledges that leaders are making today will help Gavi save even more lives." The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation previously announced it would contribute $100 million to research for a COVID-19 vaccine.







From extremism to coronavirus: How a nonprofit pivoted to confront Arabic-language misinformation Faisal Al Mutar was at his home in New York City when he saw the first hints of what would become a tidal wave of Arabic-language coronavirus conspiracy content spreading online. It was mid-February and while the virus was starting to appear in Iran, there was yet to be a serious outbreak in an Arab country — the rampant misinformation had arrived in the Arab world before the virus. Al Mutar, 28, watched videos suggesting the pandemic was part of a biological war between the United States and China. Homespun articles claimed that eating garlic was enough to ward off the virus. Religious authorities argued the disease was a punishment for China's treatment of the Uighur Muslims. "The most dangerous misinformation I saw is the claim that because we are Muslims, the virus is not going to affect us," he said. Read the full story here.






