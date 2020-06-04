SEE NEW POSTS

New Zealanders perform haka dance outside U.S. Embassy during protest Demonstrators in New Zealand performed a traditional Māori dance Monday in Aukland while protesting the death of George Floyd. THIS! Literally just brought me to tears. This is so beautiful. Our Polynesian Brothers and Sisters doing their traditional Haka for Black Lives Matter in New Zealand. The world is coming together and it is so beautiful. #blacklivesmatter #georgefloyd #breonnataylor #ahmadarbery pic.twitter.com/8zLNeQJCmr — Melany Centeno (@_NotISaidTheCat) June 1, 2020 Video of protesters performing the haka outside the U.S. Embassy in Auckland has gone viral on social media, garnering over 3.5 million views on Twitter. The haka is a war dance traditionally used on the battlefield and to show a tribe's pride, strength and unity. Organizers of the march and protest told New Zealand station TVNZ that the haka was performed to stand in solidarity with U.S. protesters and to also protest the arming of New Zealand police.







Minnesota Gov. Walz: 'Anyone who demonstrated should receive a test for COVID-19' Anyone who demonstrated should receive a test for COVID-19.



If you think you’ve been exposed, get a test 5 days after the event. If that test turns up negative, get tested again 14 days after the event.



If you start to experience symptoms, get tested right away. #StaySafeMN https://t.co/lF3JgWwlAv — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 4, 2020 Share this -







New York governor to protesters: Get tested In New York, which once had the highest coronavirus infection rate in the U.S., the total number of hospitalizations are down and the state is seeing a continued decline in deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a briefing Thursday. At the same time, protests against the murder of George Floyd have continued in New York’s largest cities, worrying officials about a resurgence in infections. An estimated 30,000 people have marched across the state, with 20,000 protesters in New York City. “With the protesters, they could actually compound the situation,” Cuomo said. The state plans to open testing facilities for all protesters to avoid a super-spreader event, he said. Coronavirus tests are available to all protesters. We ask protesters to be responsible.



Wear a mask. Get tested.



Act as if you may have been exposed. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 4, 2020 “As fast as the numbers come down is as fast as the numbers can go up,” Cuomo warned. Share this -







USDA issues $545 million in COVID-19 assistance for food producers The United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency (FSA) has issued its first payments to farmers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), the agency announced Thursday. .@usdafsa has approved more than $545 million in payments to producers who have applied for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. https://t.co/tBwRdg3FOj #CFAP pic.twitter.com/JIdG3fcEcY — Farm Service Agency (@usdafsa) June 4, 2020 The agency began taking applications on May 26 and has already made payments to more than 35,000 producers, totaling more than $545 million, the USDA said in a news release. The states that have received the most CFAP payments include Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska and South Dakota. "The coronavirus has hurt America's farmers, ranchers, and producers, and these payments directed by President Trump will help this critical industry weather the current pandemic so they can continue to plant and harvest a safe, nutritious, and affordable crop for the American people," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. The FSA is accepting applications for up to $16 billion in aid to farmers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through Aug. 28.







The Lancet retracts large study on hydroxychloroquine The medical journal The Lancet on Thursday retracted a large study on the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 because of potential flaws in the research data. The study, published two weeks ago, found no benefit to the drug — and suggested its use may even increase the risk of death. Thursday's retraction doesn't mean that the drug is helpful — or harmful — with respect to the coronavirus. Rather, the study authors were unable to confirm that the data set was accurate. Read more.







NBA owners approve tentative July 31 restart to season with just 22 teams playing The NBA approved a plan to restart the season with abbreviated competition of just 22 teams — tentatively set to begin July 31 with all games played near Orlando, Florida. The NBA Board of Governors voted to approve the plan on Thursday, according to a statement from the NBA, with the plan contingent on sealing an agreement with The Walt Disney Company to use Walt Disney World Resort. The plan calls for the top 22 teams of the 30 teams to play eight games to finish off their regular season. "The Board's approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Thursday. "While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts." Read the full story here.







Gap Inc. faces lawsuit for skipping out on millions of dollars in rent during coronavirus crisis Mall owner Simon Property Group is suing Gap Inc. for allegedly failing to pay more than $65.9 million in rent and other charges, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday. San Francisco-based Gap, whose brands include Old Navy and Banana Republic, said in an April filing that it would not pay rent on stores closed because of the pandemic. But in the lawsuit, Simon Property Group accuses the company of being in contractual default for failing to pay rent for April, May and June. "The amounts due will continue to accrue each month, with interest," according to the lawsuit. Gap Inc. told NBC News that it has made progress with many landlords as it reopens stores across the country. In its quarterly earnings report, released Thursday, the company reported a 100 percent increase in e-commerce sales during the month of May. Still, only about 1,600 of its stores have reopened, which is about 55 percent of its total fleet. The company also reported while "many peaceful protests have taken place across the country in some cities, our stores have been taken advantage of." It reported 20 stores sustained extensive damage.







Dr. Leana Wen: 5 safety measures to keep in mind if you're protesting during COVID-19 Americans are taking to the streets to protest the police killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and more. And while any time people gather in groups, there's an increased risk of getting or spreading COVID-19, there are ways to reduce your risk and stay safer, said Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician and former health commissioner for Baltimore. Dr. Wen, who has been a leading voice in public health and a frequent commentator about coronavirus, recently spoke to Know Your Value founder and "Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski, about safety measures protesters should keep in mind as they make their voices heard. Read the full story here.







'Helpy Hour' launched in Belgium, as restaurants and bars prepare to reopen Belgian beer lovers are being encouraged to support their favorite locals by buying one drink for the price of two, as bars and restaurants prepare to reopen next week after more than two months of lockdown. The initiative has been dubbed 'Helpy Hour' and was designed to help the country's struggling hospitality industry recover economically following the forced closure of businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I don't think the Belgians will be happy to see their beloved cafes disappear," President of the Federation of Belgian cafes Diane Delen said. "It's a temporary measure that will help avoid an avalanche of bankruptcies." When restaurants and bars reopen on Monday, tables will be spaced at least 1.5 meters (about 5 feet) apart, with a maximum of 10 people allowed per table and waiters will have to wear face masks. Ordering and drinking at the bar will not be possible.






