Obama holds town hall on racial injustice with Rep. John Lewis

SEE NEW POSTS

Protesters should get tested and timing is key Around the country, thousands of protesters are shoulder-to-shoulder, shouting for change. Some wear masks. Few wear eye coverings. And social distancing is near impossible. “The question that's been posed to me is do mass protests have the risk of spreading covid-19? The answer is: yes,” Dr. Jay Varkey, an infectious disease physician at Emory said. Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield also advised demonstrators to “highly consider” a coronavirus test. That doesn’t mean go to a testing site a day after protesting. “The virus enters your body immediately. But it does take some time for enough of the virus to build up in your system for a diagnostic test to detect it,” NBC medical correspondent Dr. John Torres said. “In three, five, seven days, go get tested,” Redfield said. Getting a test too early could result in a false negative. So waiting between 3-7 days will give a more accurate read. Share this -







Donald Trump touts racial equality while referring to COVID-19 as 'China plague' President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as the “China plague” on Friday during a news conference in which he boasted about the U.S. economy. Speaking at the White House, Trump addressed the May jobs report that was released this week, claiming that a strong economy is the “greatest thing that can happen for race relations.” “When we had our tremendous numbers … just prior to the China plague that floated in, we had numbers, the best in history, for African American, for Hispanic American, for Asian American, and for everybody,” he said. The re-emergence of the phrase elicited criticism across social media, from many who pointed out that terms like the “China plague” or the “China virus” -- which experts have warned could put Asian Americans in harm’s way -- run counter to ideas of racial equality, particularly as protests continue across the nation over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody. Read the full story here. Share this -







Dow closes up 829 points after blowout jobs report The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued its five-day rally on Friday, after the monthly jobs report revealed 2.5 million positions were added to the economy last month, the largest monthly gain on record. Economists had predicted 8 million jobs would be lost. Confidence in a faster economic recovery boosted all three major averages, with the Dow closing up by 829 points at the closing bell, or just over 3 percent. The S&P closed up by 2.6 percent and the Nasdaq gained 2 percent, reaching a record high. Companies that would benefit from a return to travel and tourism saw some of the strongest gains, with American Airlines up by 8 percent and MGM Resorts up 2.4 percent. Boeing provided the biggest boost for the blue-chip Dow, gaining more than 11 percent. President Donald Trump described the jobs report as "amazing," "incredible," and "really big." "This shows that what we've been doing is right," he said in a news briefing from the White House Rose Garden on Friday morning. Share this -







Ohio golf club plans to host PGA Tour event -- with fans in attendance A PGA Tour event, the Memorial Tournament, is slated to be held next month in Ohio with fans in attendance, Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The golf tournament is scheduled for July 16 to 19 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin. Further details on social distancing measures were expected in the coming days and weeks. Tournament organizers, in a statement, called the decision "an example of how public gathering events can be developed and implemented with approved and accepted protocols in place." It’s official, thanks to State approval & support from the @PGATOUR, patrons will be permitted to attend the 45th edition of #theMemorial ⛳. More details coming soon regarding protocols designed to promote the health & safety of all who will be on-site at this year’s Tournament. pic.twitter.com/kJG9npxol0 — #theMemorial (@MemorialGolf) June 5, 2020 Ohio also plans to reopen casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks on June 19, DeWine said. Share this -







Firehouses across DC now offer free, walk-up Coronavirus testing from 4 pm-8 pm. See the map below for a location near you.https://t.co/MEWs6uxEBa pic.twitter.com/MCBMIZEP7E — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020 Share this -







WHO changes COVID-19 mask guidance: Wear one if you can't keep your distance The World Health Organization is broadening its recommendations for the use of masks during the coronavirus pandemic and said Friday it is now advising that in areas where the virus is spreading, people should wear fabric masks when social distancing is not possible, such as on public transportation and in shops. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said people over age 60 or with underlying medical conditions also should wear masks in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained. WHO previously had recommended that only health care workers, people with COVID-19 and their caregivers wear medical masks, noting a global shortage of supplies. Read more. Share this -





