As the global death toll nears 400,000, fears continue to mount over the growing number of cases in Latin America, particularly Brazil where almost 620,000 cases have been recorded and over 34,000 people have died, according to John Hopkins University data.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro nonetheless threatened to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization (WHO), unless it stopped being a "partisan political organization."

Meanwhile authorities across the world are struggling to ensure that people attending protests sparked by the death of George Floyd practice social distancing.

From New York City to Seattle, protesters and police are preparing for more demonstrations this weekend and demonstrations are planned in other cities around the world as anger over the death of the black man beneath the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer shows little sign of abating.

