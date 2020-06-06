As the global death toll nears 400,000, fears continue to mount over the growing number of cases in Latin America, particularly Brazil where almost 620,000 cases have been recorded and over 34,000 people have died, according to John Hopkins University data.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro nonetheless threatened to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization (WHO), unless it stopped being a "partisan political organization."
Meanwhile authorities across the world are struggling to ensure that people attending protests sparked by the death of George Floyd practice social distancing.
From New York City to Seattle, protesters and police are preparing for more demonstrations this weekend and demonstrations are planned in other cities around the world as anger over the death of the black man beneath the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer shows little sign of abating.
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide; confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally
- Reopening America: See what states across the U.S. have already reopened.
- The coronavirus has destroyed the job market in every state. See the per-state jobless numbers and how they’ve changed.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
18 states report spike in coronavirus casesJune 5, 202001:28
Obama holds town hall on racial injustice with Rep. John Lewis
Obama holds town hall on racial injustice with Rep. John LewisJune 5, 202002:10
Black unemployment rises
Before George Floyd was killed in police custody and protests wracked the country, he had been laid off from his security job at a Minneapolis restaurant. He was just one of the millions of workers of color most likely to lose their job in the pandemic, recent labor market data shows.
As the nationwide shutdowns gradually lift and economic activity returns, the latest employment figures show that while the virus is colorblind, its effects are anything but indiscriminate.
Black unemployment rose to 16.8 percent in the monthly employment snapshot released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While that number is slightly up from 16.7 last month, white unemployment came in at 12.4 percent, down from 14.9 percent.
Protesters should get tested and timing is key
Around the country, thousands of protesters are shoulder-to-shoulder, shouting for change. Some wear masks. Few wear eye coverings. And social distancing is near impossible.
“The question that's been posed to me is do mass protests have the risk of spreading covid-19? The answer is: yes,” Dr. Jay Varkey, an infectious disease physician at Emory said.
Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield also advised demonstrators to “highly consider” a coronavirus test. That doesn’t mean go to a testing site a day after protesting.
“The virus enters your body immediately. But it does take some time for enough of the virus to build up in your system for a diagnostic test to detect it,” NBC medical correspondent Dr. John Torres said.
“In three, five, seven days, go get tested,” Redfield said.
Getting a test too early could result in a false negative. So waiting between 3-7 days will give a more accurate read.