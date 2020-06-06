As the global death toll nears 400,000, fears continue to mount over the growing number of cases in Latin America, particularly Brazil where almost 620,000 cases have been recorded and over 34,000 people have died, according to John Hopkins University data.
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro nonetheless threatened to pull Brazil out of the World Health Organization (WHO), unless it stopped being a "partisan political organization."
Meanwhile authorities across the world are struggling to ensure that people attending protests sparked by the death of George Floyd practice social distancing.
From New York City to Seattle, protesters and police are preparing for more demonstrations this weekend and demonstrations are planned in other cities around the world as anger over the death of the black man beneath the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer shows little sign of abating.
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
India surpasses Italy in cases with another record-breaking daily spike
India surpassed Italy as the sixth worst-hit country by the pandemic after another record-breaking daily spike in confirmed infections. The Indian Health Ministry reported 9,887 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 236,657.
Most of the new cases are in rural areas following the return of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers who left cities and towns after the lockdown in late March.
The lockdown is now largely being enforced in high-risk areas, while authorities have partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. Shopping malls and religious places are due to open on Monday with restrictions to avoid large gatherings.
French police ban George Floyd solidarity protest citing coronavirus fears
French police banned a handful of protests against racism and police brutality in Paris on Saturday, citing fears of coronavirus spread.
They had been due to take place outside the U.S. embassy and underneath the city's iconic Eiffel tower, until the Prefecture de Police banned them.
Many protesters were nonetheless expected to defy the order and risk clashing with police. Organizers have called for peaceful demonstrations that respect social distancing measures, in place to stem the spread of coronavirus.
A demonstration last week against police violence and racism was banned by authorities, but 20,000 people still showed up to protest near the Palais de Justice.
New cases in South Korea linked to door-to-door sales
A new cluster of cases in South Korea have been linked to were linked to door-to-door sellers, according to the country's Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip.
He said they had been hired by Richway, a Seoul-based health product provider, and added that was particularly alarming as most of them are in their 60s and 70s. He called for officials to strengthen their efforts to find and examine workplaces vulnerable to infections, according to the Associated Press.
South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as authorities worked to stem transmissions among low-income workers who can’t afford to stay home.
It brought the national total to 11,719 cases and the death toll remained at 273 for the fourth consecutive day. As of Saturday, more than one million people in the country have been tested for the virus.
Soccer with fans back in Vietnam after virus shutdown
Soccer was back and so were the spectators in Vietnam on Friday when the top domestic league resumed after the coronavirus shutdown.
Fans were allowed into Ho Chi Minh City’s scoreless draw with Hai Phong among three matches. But unlike Germany’s Bundesliga and South Korea’s K-League — which returned to action in May with empty arenas — more than 1,000 fans attended the V-League game at Hai Phong.
Allowing spectators to the matches was the result of Vietnam’s successful efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. Despite sharing a long land border with China — where the virus originated — Vietnam, with a population of almost 100 million has recorded just 328 cases and not a single recorded death.
China warns against travel to Australia, citing discrimination
China advised the public to avoid traveling to Australia on Friday, citing racial discrimination and violence in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.
"There has been an alarming increase recently in acts of racial discrimination and violence against Chinese and Asians in Australia, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said in a statement. It did not give any specific examples of such discrimination or violence.
Australia rejected the accusations saying they had no basis in fact. "Our rejection of these claims, which have been falsely made by Chinese officials previously, is well known to them," Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in a statement.
Asians have faced harassment in various countries since the outbreak began late last year. China earlier issued a warning to tourists traveling to the U.S. after some said they were mistreated in connection with coronavirus.
Black unemployment rises
Before George Floyd was killed in police custody and protests wracked the country, he had been laid off from his security job at a Minneapolis restaurant. He was just one of the millions of workers of color most likely to lose their job in the pandemic, recent labor market data shows.
As the nationwide shutdowns gradually lift and economic activity returns, the latest employment figures show that while the virus is colorblind, its effects are anything but indiscriminate.
Black unemployment rose to 16.8 percent in the monthly employment snapshot released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. While that number is slightly up from 16.7 last month, white unemployment came in at 12.4 percent, down from 14.9 percent.
Protesters should get tested and timing is key
Around the country, thousands of protesters are shoulder-to-shoulder, shouting for change. Some wear masks. Few wear eye coverings. And social distancing is near impossible.
“The question that's been posed to me is do mass protests have the risk of spreading covid-19? The answer is: yes,” Dr. Jay Varkey, an infectious disease physician at Emory said.
Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Robert Redfield also advised demonstrators to “highly consider” a coronavirus test. That doesn’t mean go to a testing site a day after protesting.
“The virus enters your body immediately. But it does take some time for enough of the virus to build up in your system for a diagnostic test to detect it,” NBC medical correspondent Dr. John Torres said.
“In three, five, seven days, go get tested,” Redfield said.
Getting a test too early could result in a false negative. So waiting between 3-7 days will give a more accurate read.