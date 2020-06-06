U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 110,000

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 110,000 Saturday, according to NBC News' accounting of virus data.

The nation has seen 1,916,237 cases and 110,041 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.

As the global death toll nears 400,000, fears continue to mount over the growing number of cases in Latin America, particularly Brazil where almost 620,000 cases have been recorded and over 34,000 people have died, according to John Hopkins University data.

Meanwhile, authorities across the world are struggling to ensure that people attending protests sparked by the death of George Floyd practice social distancing.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

