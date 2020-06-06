SEE NEW POSTS

Police in Rhode Island drew guns on African American firefighter in uniform An African American firefighter in Providence, Rhode Island, said Saturday he was in uniform when he was recently stopped by police officers who drew their guns on him earlier in the week. Terrell Paci, 23, said two officers who work for the same city drew their guns on him as he was sitting in a friend's vehicle outside his fire station, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. He said the officers told him they were looking for a suspect reportedly waving a gun in the area. "The situation makes clear that even in uniform — a young black man is not immune from the impact of systemic, institutional racism," Derek Silva, the president of the Providence Firefighters Union, said in a statement posted on Twitter. Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said the incident was under investigation. Paci joined George Floyd protesters Friday. "Why is a young black male in uniform at his job a threat to a police officer?" he asked WJAR. Share this -







Study: Black Americans most interested in COVID-19 news NEW YORK — Black Americans, who have suffered disproportionately from the coronavirus, have shown a more intense interest in news about the pandemic compared to whites. Those were the consistent findings in a Pew Research Center survey taken in late April when COVID-19 was dominating the news. For example, 26 precent of blacks reported discussing the virus “almost all the time” with others, compared to 10 percent of whites who say that. Forty-eight percent of blacks told Pew they were closely following news about the local availability of coronavirus tests, compared to 25 percent of whites. Similarly, almost half of black people questioned (47 percent) said they were following stories about local hospitals closely, while a quarter of whites (24 percent) said the same thing. Roughly half of blacks had an intense interest in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with 34 percent of whites saying the same. The margin of error in Pew's American News Pathways Project is plus or minus 1.5 percent. Share this -







U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 110,000 As people took to the streets Saturday to decry the death of George Floyd the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 110,000, according to NBC News' accounting of virus data. The nation has seen 1,916,237 cases and 110,041 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data. One month ago President Donald Trump, who has revised his estimation of the pandemic's death toll upward multiple times, said he believed it could reach 100,000 when all was said and done. Johns Hopkins University of Medicine counts 6,804,044 cases worldwide and 362,678 deaths, with the United States leading in raw numbers for both categories. On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose state has been hardest hit by the virus, said Friday's COVID-19 death toll of 35 marked a "record low" since the pandemic struck. Share this -







'White Coats for Black Lives': Medical workers on virus frontlines join protesters Medical workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic march down 16th towards the White House on Saturday, June 6, in a show of support for those protesting George Floyd's death. Lauren Egan / NBC News Share this -







North Carolina sets record for new cases for third straight day North Carolina reported 1,370 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday — the third straight day the state has set a record for new cases. State officials reported 1,189 new cases on Thursday and 1,289 on Friday. The numbers bring the state's total coronavirus cases to 34,625, with 992 deaths, including 26 new deaths reported Saturday. The spike comes more than two weeks after North Carolina lifted its stay-at-home rules, allowing for limited social gatherings and letting restaurants reopen to customers with reduced capacity. Share this -







Coronavirus may force the US intelligence community to rethink how it does its job. https://t.co/6MYLryhtaR — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 6, 2020 Share this -







Iraq faces record spike in coronavirus cases Iraq recorded 1,252 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, its highest daily total yet, the Ministry of Health said. The total number of cases in the conflict-torn country now stands at 11,098, with 318 deaths, according to the ministry. Health officials fear the deadly virus may be sweeping through the Middle East as part of a broader second wave, with neighboring Iran and Gulf countries also experiencing a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. Share this -







35 New Yorkers died of #Coronavirus yesterday. This is a record low since this crisis began. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 6, 2020 Share this -







Beijing's municipal government lowering its emergency response level Beijing's municipal government on Saturday is lowering its emergency response level to the second-lowest as it relates to the coronavirus pandemic. The change will lift most restrictions on people traveling from Wuhan and the surrounding province of Hubei — where the virus first appeared late last year. Beijing residential compounds will not be required to conduct temperature checks and masks no longer must be worn for outdoor activities. Kindergartens will reopen and other grades still suspended will restart classes. Beijing has reported no new cases of local transmission in at least 50 days, and as many as 90 days in some districts. China recorded three new confirmed cases of the virus as of Saturday — down from five the day before — and no new deaths, the National Health Commission reported. All three of the cases were imported, the commission said, bringing its national total to 83,030. Share this -





