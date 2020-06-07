U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 110,000

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

As tens of thousands of people defied lockdown restrictions to protest George Floyd's death on Saturday, the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 110,000 Saturday, according to NBC News' accounting of virus data.

The nation has seen 1,916,237 cases and 110,041 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data. The global death toll nears 400,000, according to John Hopkins University statistics.

Elsewhere India reported 9,971 new cases Sunday in another biggest single-day spike and has now surpassed Spain as the fifth hardest-hit by the pandemic with 246,628 confirmed cases and 6,929 fatalities.

Fears continue to mount over the growing number of cases in Latin America, particularly Brazil where almost 673,000 cases have been recorded and over 36,000 people have died, according to John Hopkins University data.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

