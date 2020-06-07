SEE NEW POSTS

NYPD transportation chief dies from COVID-19 It saddens me to inform you that, after nearly 39 yrs of service to the people of NYC, Chief of Transportation William T. Morris passed away on Saturday from #COVID19.



The condolences & prayers of the entire department are with Billy & his loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/z9W4gLS4L5 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 7, 2020







Global coronavirus death toll tops 400,000 as protesters continue to defy lockdowns Demonstrators wear face masks during a "Black Lives Matter" rally outside Los Angeles City Hall on Saturday. Damian Dovarganes / AP The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed more than 400,000 lives, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. More than a quarter of these were in the U.S., according to the NBC News' tally. The grisly toll was reached after tens of thousands of people around the world defied COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to protest against the death of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died under the knee of a former Minnesota police officer last month. More protests are planned for Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the dangers of such protests on Friday. He told told Washington D.C. radio station WTOP that he was "very concerned" about large crowds congregating in geographic areas where there is active infection transmission. Read the full story here.







More than 5,000 cases confirmed in Florida in 4 days People gather on Florida's Delray Beach ahead of the Memorial Day holiday on May 23, 2020. Jayme Gershen / Bloomberg via Getty Images Florida reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases on Saturday, the fourth straight day of cases hitting that threshold as the state continues with its reopening plan. The Florida Department of Health reported 1,270 new cases Saturday and another 28 deaths, bringing the state's total to 62,758 cases. More than 5,000 cases have been confirmed in the state between Wednesday and Saturday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chose to go ahead with the second phase of the state's reopening plan Friday despite the new numbers. As of Friday places such as movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades can begin operating at a 50 percent capacity.







Soccer World Cup to go on as planned despite the pandemic The 2022 soccer World Cup will go on as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic, host country Qatar said Saturday. The event could be a "cure for the world," Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told the U.K.'s Sky News. Sky News and NBC News are both owned by Comcast. "Qatar is working very closely and strongly with different healthcare organizations to make sure to deliver a healthy and safe World Cup," he said. He added the designs of the stadiums will comply with any changes to health and safety guidance as a result of COVID-19. The Gulf nation has so far reported more than 67,000 virus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.







India reports almost 10,000 new cases on the day before lockdown ends India reported 9,971 new virus cases Sunday in another biggest single-day spike, according to the Ministry of Health, a day before it prepares to reopen shopping malls, hotels and religious places after a 10-week lockdown. India has now surpassed Spain as the fifth hardest-hit by the pandemic globally with 246,628 confirmed cases and 6,929 fatalities. India has already partially restored train services and domestic flights and allowed shops and manufacturing to reopen. E-commerce companies have started to deliver goods, including those considered nonessential, to places outside containment zones.







South Korea reports over 50 cases for second day in a row South Korea recorded more than 50 cases for the second day in a row on Sunday as authorities continue to work to suppress a spike in fresh infections in the country's capital Seoul metropolitan area. The additional 57 cases reported by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday took the country's total to 11,776 cases, while the death toll has remained 273 deaths for the fifth consecutive day. The agency said 10,552 people have recovered. South Korea's high caseload peaked in early March, and aggressive tracing and testing prompted authorities to ease strict social distancing rules. The country has since seen an increase in new infections — mostly in the densely-populated Seoul region — linked to nightclub-goers and warehouse workers.







China defends COVID-19 response in new report Chinese officials released a lengthy report on the nation's response to the pandemic on Sunday, which defended the government's actions and said that the country had provided information in a timely and transparent manner. National Health Commission Chairman Ma Xiaowei said Sunday that a recent news media report that the Chinese government didn't initially share the genome sequence for the virus "seriously goes against the facts." However, an Associated Press investigation found that government labs sat on releasing the genetic map of the virus for more than a week in January, delaying its identification in a third country and the sharing of information needed to develop tests, drugs and a vaccine. The report entitled "Fighting COVID-19: China in Action" lauded China's success in reducing the daily increase in new virus cases to single digits within about two months as well as the "decisive victory... in the battle to defend Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan" in about three months, according to state media. Wuhan — where the first cases of the new virus were detected late last year — was the hardest hit part of China in the outbreak.







U.K. health minister: Protests against police brutality "undoubtedly a risk" for coronavirus spread Protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis are "undoubtedly a risk" for increasing the spread of coronavirus, Britain's health minister said Sunday. "I support very strongly the argument that's being made by those who are protesting for more equality and against discrimination," Matt Hancock said in an interview with Britain's Sky News Sunday. "But the virus itself doesn't discriminate and gathering in large groups is temporarily against the rules, precisely because it increases the risk of the spread of this virus." With the number of deaths in the U.K. now exceeding 40,000, London remains under partial lockdown, but mass gatherings are still banned and many businesses are still shuttered. "I would urge people to make their argument, and I will support you in making that argument," Hancock said. "But please don't spread this virus, which has already done so much damage and which we are starting to get under control."






