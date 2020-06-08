SEE NEW POSTS

Airbnb sees boost, according to Bloomberg "Airbnb saw more nights booked for U.S. listings between May 17 and June 3 than the same period in 2019."https://t.co/33ovQ69nNv — Morgan Housel (@morganhousel) June 8, 2020 Share this -







Puerto Rico reports 61 new cases Puerto Rico said it had logged 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total across the U.S. territory to 5,046. Share this -







Mask-wearing habits could indicate how you'll vote WASHINGTON — The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that a person's mask-wearing habits could indicate how they'll vote in the 2020 presidential race. Sixty-three percent of registered voters said they "always" wear a mask when they're in public — like when they go shopping, go to work or be around other people outside of their house. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, leads President Trump by 40 points among those voters: 66 percent to 26 percent. And voters who don't wear a mask are nearly just as likely to vote for the president as mask-wearers are to vote for Biden. Twenty-one percent of voters said they "sometimes" wear a mask — and Trump leads those voters by 32 points: 62 percent to 30 percent. Giagnna Mendez, originally from Peru, wearing a mask to protect against the coronavirus participates in a swearing in ceremony to become an American citizen held at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service's Kendall office on June 4, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images Perhaps most unsurprisingly, the voters who say the never or rarely wear a mask are nearly all in support of the president. Just 15 percent of registered voters said they don't tend to wear a mask — the president leads Biden with those voters 83-7 percent. Biden and Trump have sparred on whether it's appropriate to wear a mask. The president has forgone wearing a mask in nearly all of his public appearances since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to suggest Americans wear masks in public, especially when social distancing is not possible. Biden, meanwhile, has been photographed with a mask nearly every time he has left his Delaware home. The president retweeted conservative media hosts criticizing Biden's decision to wear a mask, while saying publicly that Biden "can wear a mask" but that it's "unusual" the former vice president isn't seen wearing one indoors. Biden has called said Trump doesn't wear a mask in an effort to look "macho." Share this -







Dunkin’ plans to hire 25,000 workers as restaurant industry begins pandemic recovery Dunkin’ coffee chain is looking to hire 25,000 employees as part of its reopening schedule after the pandemic, the company said Monday. Millions of restaurant workers have lost their jobs, contributing to the unemployment rate of 13.3 percent, but fast-food chains are bouncing back from the pandemic faster than other segments in the restaurant industry. However, the shift to remote working has meant that many workers are still making coffee and breakfast at home. The summer months typically spark fast-food hiring as consumers spend more and teenagers look for work. Yum Brands’ Taco Bell has said it is looking to hire 30,000 new workers this summer. Share this -







Italy expecting sharp economic hit from COVID-19 Italy's economy will shrink 8.3 percent in 2020 before rebounding in 2021, the country's official statics body has predicted. Istat said in a statement Monday that the Italian economy was already stagnating at the end of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the dramatic fall in investment and exports has had a huge impact. Unemployment is forecast to rise to 9.4 percent this year, but Istat predicts both employment and economic output to return to growth in 2021. "Starting from the end of February the COVID-19 containment measures introduced by the Government was having a deep impact on the economy influencing production, investment and consumption decisions and very negatively affecting the labor market," Istat said. Share this -







Lockdowns may have averted 3 million deaths in Europe by curbing COVID-19: study LONDON — Wide-scale lockdowns including shop and school closures have reduced COVID-19 transmission rates in Europe enough to control its spread and may have averted more than three million deaths, researchers said on Monday. In a modelling study of lockdown impact in 11 nations, Imperial College London scientists said the draconian steps, imposed mostly in March, had "a substantial effect" and helped bring the infection's reproductive rate below one by early May. The reproduction rate, or R value, measures the average number of people that one infected person will pass the disease on to. An R value above 1 can lead to exponential growth. The Imperial team estimated that by early May, between 12 and 15 million people in the 11 countries — Austria, Belgium, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland — had been infected with COVID-19. Share this -







Coronavirus disrupts global fight to save endangered species Biologist Carlos Ruiz has spent a quarter-century working to save golden lion tamarins, the charismatic long-maned monkeys native to Brazil’s Atlantic Forest. Thanks to painstaking reforestation efforts, the population of these endangered monkeys was steadily growing until an outbreak of yellow fever hit Brazil in 2018, wiping out a third of the tamarins. Undeterred, Ruiz’s team devised an ambitious new experiment: This spring, they would start vaccinating many of the remaining wild monkeys. Enter the coronavirus, which is now hampering critical work to protect threatened species and habitats worldwide. Read the rest of the article here. Share this -





