Returning to school in Spain

Teachers try to prevent a hug between Wendy Otin, 6, and Oumou Salam Niang, 6, as they greet each other Monday on the first day of school as the lockdown ends in Barcelona.







The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 351 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 75,943.







NYC is open. Gov Cuomo chatting with New Yorkers on the subway. Ridership at the moment is light but we are reassuring that it's safe.







Black, Asian pregnant women in U.K. more likely to be hospitalized Black, Asian and other minority groups accounted for the majority of pregnant women in the U.K. who were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, a study published Monday in The BMJ finds. The study included data from all 194 obstetric units in the U.K. from March 1 through April 14. During that time, 427 pregnant women were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. One quarter of the women were Asian and 22 percent were black. "The high proportion of women from black or minority ethnic groups admitted with infection needs urgent investigation and explanation," the researchers wrote. Pregnant women admitted with COVID-19 were also more likely to be overweight or obese, the study found. Forty percent of the women were 35 or older and one third had a preexisting medical condition. Most of the women had good outcomes, and the transmission of the coronavirus from mother to baby was uncommon. Five babies died, but it's unclear whether the virus played a role in their deaths, the authors wrote. One in 100 women pregnant women admitted with COVID-19 died. Share this -







Up to 40 percent of U.S. diplomats in Washington to return to work June 15 U.S. diplomats are beginning to return to work as the State Department moves into the first phase of its "Diplomacy Strong" plan for operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter obtained by NBC News. As part of this phase, up to 40 percent of U.S. diplomats could return to work in the next few weeks, although "maximum use of telework" is still strongly encouraged. "Our health and that of our colleagues is dependent on our individual actions," Under Secretary of State Brian Bulatao said in the letter sent across the agency Monday. "Therefore when you do return to the office, it is important to keep strict social distancing measures and to wear cloth face coverings when distancing is not possible." Almost 100 posts overseas and 10 domestic facilities have moved into the first phase so far and Washington is poised to reopen June 15, but leadership at each individual U.S. mission or bureau is ultimately responsible for determining if the criteria has been met to move to the next step of the plan. Share this -







Airbnb saw more nights booked for U.S. listings between May 17 and June 3 than the same period in 2019.







Puerto Rico said it had logged 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total across the U.S. territory to 5,046.







Mask-wearing habits could indicate how you'll vote WASHINGTON — The latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll shows that a person's mask-wearing habits could indicate how they'll vote in the 2020 presidential race. Sixty-three percent of registered voters said they "always" wear a mask when they're in public — like when they go shopping, go to work or be around other people outside of their house. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, leads President Trump by 40 points among those voters: 66 percent to 26 percent. And voters who don't wear a mask are nearly just as likely to vote for the president as mask-wearers are to vote for Biden. Twenty-one percent of voters said they "sometimes" wear a mask — and Trump leads those voters by 32 points: 62 percent to 30 percent. Giagnna Mendez, originally from Peru, wearing a mask to protect against the coronavirus participates in a swearing in ceremony to become an American citizen held at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service's Kendall office on June 4, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images Perhaps most unsurprisingly, the voters who say the never or rarely wear a mask are nearly all in support of the president. Just 15 percent of registered voters said they don't tend to wear a mask — the president leads Biden with those voters 83-7 percent. Biden and Trump have sparred on whether it's appropriate to wear a mask. The president has forgone wearing a mask in nearly all of his public appearances since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to suggest Americans wear masks in public, especially when social distancing is not possible. Biden, meanwhile, has been photographed with a mask nearly every time he has left his Delaware home. The president retweeted conservative media hosts criticizing Biden's decision to wear a mask, while saying publicly that Biden "can wear a mask" but that it's "unusual" the former vice president isn't seen wearing one indoors. Biden has called said Trump doesn't wear a mask in an effort to look "macho." Share this -





