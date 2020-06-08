As the global death toll from COVID-19 passed the 400,000 mark, and protests sparked by the death of George Floyd continue around the world, U.S. cities and European nations are this week relaxing measures that have seen millions confined to their homes.
Shops will partially reopen and thousands are expected to go back to work in New York City on Monday, for many weeks the hardest-hit city in the country.But New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns "it doesn't mean we're going to back to the way we were."
Spain, Belgium, Ireland and Germany are among the countries to further lighten lockdown restrictions, while the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has declared the country free of COVID-19.
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide; confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally
- Reopening America: See what states across the U.S. have already reopened.
- The coronavirus has destroyed the job market in every state. See the per-state jobless numbers and how they’ve changed.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Connecticut to review COVID-19 response in nursing homes, assisted living facilities
Connecticut will order an independent, third-party review of the preparation and response to the COVID-19 pandemic inside of the state's nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release Monday.
The review will incorporate a top-to-bottom analysis of all elements of the pandemic and how it was addressed in these facilities, which account for more than 60 percent of total deaths in the state, according to the announcement.
“As we prepare for the possibility of a second wave, we must be proactive in analyzing what occurred, what needs to be improved, and how we can ensure the quality and safety of facilities that some of our most vulnerable residents call home,” Lamont said.
Virginia announces temporary moratorium on evictions
Virginia will issue a temporary statewide moratorium on all eviction proceedings, Gov. Ralph Northam said in a news release Monday.
The order will halt all eviction proceedings through June 28 while the Northam administration implements a rent relief program for Virginians impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am grateful to the Chief Justice for granting this order, and for the activists who have been working tirelessly on this important issue,” Northam said.
“Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need.”
New York City is shaking off the coronavirus cobwebs
Some 100 days after the first case was confirmed and went on to claim nearly 22,000 lives, phase one of Gotham’s grand reopening got underway Monday.
"We're back," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Our mojo is back."
Nearly 400,000 workers were expected to begin returning to retail stores, factories and dormant construction sites as part of the state’s plan to get the mighty economic giant moving again.
“This is a triumphant moment for New Yorkers who fought back against this disease,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “We were the epicenter and we got here only because New Yorkers went the extra mile.”
Returning to school in Spain
Pennsylvania reports 351 more COVID-19 cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 351 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 75,943.
Black, Asian pregnant women in U.K. more likely to be hospitalized
Black, Asian and other minority groups accounted for the majority of pregnant women in the U.K. who were admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, a study published Monday in The BMJ finds.
The study included data from all 194 obstetric units in the U.K. from March 1 through April 14. During that time, 427 pregnant women were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. One quarter of the women were Asian and 22 percent were black.
"The high proportion of women from black or minority ethnic groups admitted with infection needs urgent investigation and explanation," the researchers wrote.
Pregnant women admitted with COVID-19 were also more likely to be overweight or obese, the study found. Forty percent of the women were 35 or older and one third had a preexisting medical condition.
Most of the women had good outcomes, and the transmission of the coronavirus from mother to baby was uncommon. Five babies died, but it's unclear whether the virus played a role in their deaths, the authors wrote. One in 100 women pregnant women admitted with COVID-19 died.
Up to 40 percent of U.S. diplomats in Washington to return to work June 15
U.S. diplomats are beginning to return to work as the State Department moves into the first phase of its "Diplomacy Strong" plan for operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.
As part of this phase, up to 40 percent of U.S. diplomats could return to work in the next few weeks, although "maximum use of telework" is still strongly encouraged.
"Our health and that of our colleagues is dependent on our individual actions," Under Secretary of State Brian Bulatao said in the letter sent across the agency Monday. "Therefore when you do return to the office, it is important to keep strict social distancing measures and to wear cloth face coverings when distancing is not possible."
Almost 100 posts overseas and 10 domestic facilities have moved into the first phase so far and Washington is poised to reopen June 15, but leadership at each individual U.S. mission or bureau is ultimately responsible for determining if the criteria has been met to move to the next step of the plan.
Airbnb sees boost, according to Bloomberg
Puerto Rico reports 61 new cases
Puerto Rico said it had logged 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total across the U.S. territory to 5,046.