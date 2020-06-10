It's official: The U.S. entered a recession in February

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

As the U.S. is starting to regain a sense of normality amid the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the country’s COVID-19 response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning "we are still in a pandemic.”

Many people in the U.S. remain vulnerable to the disease, and the pandemic will continue as long as there's a readily transmissible virus and a population with little or no immunity to it, Dr. Jay Butler said.

The news comes as the U.S. is now officially in a recession, bringing an end to a historic 128 months of economic growth, after the coronavirus pandemic swept the country and shut down the economy.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) had to clarify some confusion over the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

