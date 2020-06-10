LIVE COVERAGE

Coronavirus live updates: U.S. cases top 2 million

Here are the latest coronavirus updates from around the world.
Image: INDONESIA-HEALTH-VIRUS
Indonesians spend time at a shopping mall that applies social and physical distancing with a plastic divider and lane direction amid the coronavirus pandemic in Surabaya on June 10, 2020.Juni Kriswanto / AFP - Getty Images

As states have reopened businesses and life in the U.S. is starting to regain a sense of normalcy, a leading health expert is warning "we are still in a pandemic" and confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. topped 2 million on Wednesday.

Many people remain vulnerable to the disease, and the pandemic will continue as long as there's a readily transmissible virus and a population with little or no immunity to it, said Dr. Jay Butler, head of the COVID-19 response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The news comes as the U.S. is now officially in a recession, bringing an end to a historic 128 months of economic growth.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

David K. Li

32m ago / 2:02 AM UTC

The iconic Iowa State Fair canceled

The Iowa State Fair, an annual slice of Americana summer since before the Civil War, was canceled Wednesday because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced.

"We are heartbroken we can’t be together this August," event officials in Des Moines said in a statement, promising to be back Aug. 12-22 in 2021. "We tirelessly analyzed all the unique traditions at the Iowa State Fair and believe it will be safer given the current COVID-19 situation. That will give us enough time to properly get ready for the Iowa State Fair you know and love." 

The first Iowa State Fair was held in 1854 and has been skipped only a handful of times before - in 1898 to make room for the World's Fair in Omaha and in 1942-45 because of World War II.

Alicia Victoria Lozano

2h ago / 12:12 AM UTC

Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals officially canceled

Fans cheer as Petit Biscuit performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 15, 2018,Kyle Grillot / AFP - Getty Images file

California music festival Coachella and its smaller sibling Stagecoach are officially canceled this year.

Citing the ongoing pandemic, both festivals were initially postponed from their usual dates in the spring until October but public health officials said on Wednesday that even the fall is too soon for such a large gathering. 

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

“In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter," he added. "Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."

3h ago / 11:51 PM UTC

‘By no means is this over’: WHO warns against coronavirus complacency

'By no means is this over': WHO executive director warns against coronavirus complacency

June 10, 202001:42

As her colleagues pointed to a still evolving pandemic, and the danger of asymptomatic spread, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove cautioned against a false dichotomy of "focusing on public health or livelihoods," insisting, "We must do both."

Alicia Victoria Lozano

3h ago / 11:07 PM UTC

Disney unveils plans to reopen California parks and resorts

Patrons walk in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland amusement park in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 5, 2010.George Frey / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

Nearly three months after closing, Disney has set its sights on a phased reopening for its California parks and resorts starting early next month, the company announced Wednesday.

Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen by July 17 and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23. All of these dates are subject to state and local government approval.

Parades, nighttime spectaculars and character meet-and-greets will return at a later date, the company said. 

Theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with government requirements as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. Visitors will be required to make a reservation in advance for park entry.

4h ago / 10:34 PM UTC

Arizona sees spike in ICU coronavirus cases after governor reopens state

Arizona sees spike in ICU coronavirus cases after governor reopens state

June 10, 202005:18

NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard breaks down the numbers behind Arizona's spike in coronavirus cases requiring ICU hospitalization after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

6h ago / 9:03 PM UTC

U.S. coronavirus cases top 2 million

Dan Good

8h ago / 7:01 PM UTC

Jon Huntsman tests positive for COVID-19

Utah gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"After a second try, test results came back positive for Covid-19," Huntsman wrote. "Have been experiencing classic symptoms..like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Though isolated temporarily, we’ve never been more energized in this important race for Governor. The work goes on!"

Huntsman — the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination — had to take a second COVID-19 test after being given the wrong results to an earlier test.

He previously served as Utah's governor from 2005 to 2009 and resigned to become ambassador to China.

A GOP primary in Utah's governor's race is scheduled for June 30. Among Republican candidates, Huntsman is running neck-and-neck with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.

9h ago / 5:45 PM UTC

Photos: New York says goodbye to grim reminders of coronavirus toll

Angus Mordant / for NBC News

"These trailers became new neighbors and served as a reminder of the neighbors we lost," said photojournalist Angus Mordant. See more photos of New Yorkers interacting with one of the few visual signs of the pandemic's toll on the city.

Associated Press

9h ago / 5:39 PM UTC

Social distancing on Miami Beach

A Safe Distancing Ambassador, left, explains new restrictions and rules to beach goer Will Callahan as he arrives on Wednesday to Miami Beach, Fla. Beaches in Miami-Dade County opened with restrictions after having been closed for 12 weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Wilfredo Lee / AP

  

Dan Good

8h ago / 6:13 PM UTC

Texas experiences spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Texas is experiencing a troubling spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, setting a new record for three consecutive days.

The state reported 2,153 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, 2,056 on Tuesday and 1,935 on Monday. All of those totals topped the earlier record of 1,888 hospitalizations set on May 5.

More than 13,000 hospital beds and 1,500 ICU beds were available Wednesday, statewide totals show.

The spike comes as the state continues to reopen businesses. Gov. Greg Abbott last week issued an executive order announcing the third phase of the state's reopening, which calls for nearly all businesses to operate at 50 percent occupancy. On Friday, restaurants will be allowed to increase their capacity to 75 percent.

The Lone Star State has reported more than 77,000 COVID-19 cases and 1,853 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Leticia Miranda

10h ago / 4:45 PM UTC

Luxury retailers in New York City’s iconic Fifth Avenue district will partly reopen on Thursday

Beginning Thursday, the majority of stores in New York City's iconic Fifth Avenue district will reopen for curbside and in-store pickup, after temporarily shutting down for three months as part of New York’s stay-at-home order.

On Monday, some businesses and construction in the city were allowed to get back to a modified business schedule, after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted coronavirus-related restrictions.

Stores that are part of the Fifth Avenue Association district, which include Armani, Bergdorf Goodman and Dior, will begin breaking down the wooden boards that have covered their windows.

Cartier, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co. and Wempe are among the companies leading the district's reopening efforts this week.

NBC News