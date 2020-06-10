The iconic Iowa State Fair canceled

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

As states have reopened businesses and life in the U.S. is starting to regain a sense of normalcy, a leading health expert is warning "we are still in a pandemic" and confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. topped 2 million on Wednesday.

Many people remain vulnerable to the disease, and the pandemic will continue as long as there's a readily transmissible virus and a population with little or no immunity to it, said Dr. Jay Butler, head of the COVID-19 response at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The news comes as the U.S. is now officially in a recession, bringing an end to a historic 128 months of economic growth.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

