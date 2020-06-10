Grocery prices spike as coronavirus puts pressure on supply chain

SEE NEW POSTS

Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday extended the state's 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving from out of state through the end of July. "We continue to look for opportunities to invite guests from out of state," he said, but cautioned that some mainland states were seeing new increases in coronavirus cases. Ige announced that the self-quarantine mandate would be lifted for interisland travel beginning Tuesday. "It really is an opportunity to reunite families," he said. The state attorney general Wednesday announced that 48-year-old Patricia L. Pian of Honolulu was arrested and is accused of failing to self-quarantine when she returned from a trip to San Diego. Multiple tourists have been arrested after failing to self-quarantine, but Pian is the first returning state resident to be accused of violating the emergency proclamation.







Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals officially canceled Fans cheer as Petit Biscuit performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on April 15, 2018, Kyle Grillot / AFP - Getty Images file California music festival Coachella and its smaller sibling Stagecoach are officially canceled this year. Citing the ongoing pandemic, both festivals were initially postponed from their usual dates in the spring until October but public health officials said on Wednesday that even the fall is too soon for such a large gathering. "I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall," said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser. "In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom's Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter," he added. "Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."







Disney unveils plans to reopen California parks and resorts Patrons walk in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland amusement park in Anaheim, Calif. on Aug. 5, 2010. George Frey / Bloomberg via Getty Images file Nearly three months after closing, Disney has set its sights on a phased reopening for its California parks and resorts starting early next month, the company announced Wednesday. Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen by July 17 and Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23. All of these dates are subject to state and local government approval. Parades, nighttime spectaculars and character meet-and-greets will return at a later date, the company said. Theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with government requirements as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. Visitors will be required to make a reservation in advance for park entry.







U.S. coronavirus cases top 2 million





Jon Huntsman tests positive for COVID-19 Utah gubernatorial candidate Jon Huntsman said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. "After a second try, test results came back positive for Covid-19," Huntsman wrote. "Have been experiencing classic symptoms..like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Though isolated temporarily, we've never been more energized in this important race for Governor. The work goes on!" Huntsman — the former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and candidate for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination — had to take a second COVID-19 test after being given the wrong results to an earlier test. He previously served as Utah's governor from 2005 to 2009 and resigned to become ambassador to China. A GOP primary in Utah's governor's race is scheduled for June 30. Among Republican candidates, Huntsman is running neck-and-neck with Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.





Photos: New York says goodbye to grim reminders of coronavirus toll Angus Mordant / for NBC News "These trailers became new neighbors and served as a reminder of the neighbors we lost," said photojournalist Angus Mordant. See more photos of New Yorkers interacting with one of the few visual signs of the pandemic's toll on the city.





Social distancing on Miami Beach A Safe Distancing Ambassador, left, explains new restrictions and rules to beach goer Will Callahan as he arrives on Wednesday to Miami Beach, Fla. Beaches in Miami-Dade County opened with restrictions after having been closed for 12 weeks due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Wilfredo Lee / AP






