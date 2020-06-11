Coronavirus infections in the U.S. have topped 2 million as at least nine states reported a jump in hospitalizations since Memorial Day.
In Arizona, three weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-at-home order, there has been a big spike in the number of coronavirus cases with lawmakers and medical professionals warning there might not be enough emergency room beds to handle what could be a big influx of new cases.
Meanwhile, the cost of groceries spiked in May, driven by coronavirus concerns at meat plants and increased demand at supermarkets.
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
Live Blog
Disney unveils plans to reopen California parks and resorts
Nearly three months after closing, Disney has set its sights on a phased reopening for its California parks and resorts starting early next month, the company announced Wednesday.
Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen by July 17 and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23. All of these dates are subject to state and local government approval.
Parades, nighttime spectaculars and character meet-and-greets will return at a later date, the company said.
Theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with government requirements as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. Visitors will be required to make a reservation in advance for park entry.