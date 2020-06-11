Coronavirus infections in the U.S. have topped 2 million as at least nine states reported a jump in hospitalizations since Memorial Day.
In Arizona, three weeks after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-at-home order, there has been a big spike in the number of coronavirus cases with lawmakers and medical professionals warning there might not be enough emergency room beds to handle what could be a big influx of new cases.
Meanwhile, the cost of groceries spiked in May, driven by coronavirus concerns at meat plants and increased demand at supermarkets.
Grocery prices spike as coronavirus puts pressure on supply chain
Hawaii extends quarantine for out-of-state travelers to July 31
Hawaii Gov. David Ige on Wednesday extended the state's 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving from out of state through the end of July.
"We continue to look for opportunities to invite guests from out of state," he said, but cautioned that some mainland states were seeing new increases in coronavirus cases.
Ige announced that the self-quarantine mandate would be lifted for interisland travel beginning Tuesday. "It really is an opportunity to reunite families," he said.
The state attorney general Wednesday announced that 48-year-old Patricia L. Pian of Honolulu was arrested and is accused of failing to self-quarantine when she returned from a trip to San Diego.
Multiple tourists have been arrested after failing to self-quarantine, but Pian is the first returning state resident to be accused of violating the emergency proclamation.
The iconic Iowa State Fair canceled
The Iowa State Fair, an annual slice of Americana summer since before the Civil War, was canceled Wednesday because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced.
"We are heartbroken we can’t be together this August," event officials in Des Moines said in a statement, promising to be back Aug. 12-22 in 2021. "We tirelessly analyzed all the unique traditions at the Iowa State Fair and believe it will be safer given the current COVID-19 situation. That will give us enough time to properly get ready for the Iowa State Fair you know and love."
The first Iowa State Fair was held in 1854 and has been skipped only a handful of times before - in 1898 to make room for the World's Fair in Omaha and in 1942-45 because of World War II.
Disney unveils plans to reopen California parks and resorts
Nearly three months after closing, Disney has set its sights on a phased reopening for its California parks and resorts starting early next month, the company announced Wednesday.
Downtown Disney District will begin reopening on July 9, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will reopen by July 17 and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel plan to reopen on July 23. All of these dates are subject to state and local government approval.
Parades, nighttime spectaculars and character meet-and-greets will return at a later date, the company said.
Theme park capacity will be significantly limited to comply with government requirements as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. Visitors will be required to make a reservation in advance for park entry.