Alarming rise in virus cases as states roll back lockdowns

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. have topped 2 million as at least nine states reported a jump in hospitalizations since Memorial Day.

Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, told TODAY on Thursday that he fears the worst is far from over.

Because the current total of U.S. coronavirus deaths is around 113,000, that means "sometime in September, we're going to cross 200,000, and we still won't be done," Jha said. "This pandemic is going to be with us until next spring or summer when we have a vaccine. This is not faded."

Meanwhile, an additional 1.5 million people filed for unemployment for the first time last week, according to data released Thursday by the Department of Labor, adding to a devastating economic run as coronavirus shutdowns have pushed businesses to furlough or lay off workers.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:

