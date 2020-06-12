The Republican National Committee announced that it had selected Jacksonville, Florida, as the site where President Donald Trump will accept the party's nomination. That comes after the party bailed on Charlotte, North Carolina, over coronavirus restrictions.
As the world waits for a coronavirus vaccine, some scientists are proposing that existing vaccines could give the body’s immune system a much-needed temporary boost to stave off infection.
A number of vaccine efforts are planning to start final-stage trials this summer, while the Walter Reed Army Lab is beginning human trials.
Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide; confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally
- Reopening America: See what states across the U.S. have already reopened.
- The coronavirus has destroyed the job market in every state. See the per-state jobless numbers and how they’ve changed.
