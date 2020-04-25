As experts ripped his idea of injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for COVID-19, President Donald Trump declined to take any questions at his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Friday, after he signed a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill into law, including more money for the small-business loan program, hospitals and testing.
Almost $320 billion is included in the bill for the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, created by the CARES Act, which provided forgivable loans to small businesses that keep their employees on the payroll after it was passed last month.
After a day of punishing headlines in relation to his disinfectant remarks, Trump had earlier suggested to reporters that he was being “sarcastic” at a bill signing for the aid package.
The new legislation comes as the death toll in the U.S. topped 50,000 on Friday, according to NBC News' tally. The global recorded death toll has passed 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Judge says government must release migrant children
A federal judge said in a ruling Friday that the Trump administration must "make every effort to promptly and safely release" the minors.
Los Angeles-based U.S. District Court Judge Dolly Gee said the administration was again violating a longstanding agreement that generally compels the government to release migrant children detained at the border within 20 days.
Plaintiffs represented by the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law alleged the coronavirus crisis has caused further delays in the mandated release of migrant children, who could face increased risk of exposure in government-funded detention.
"This court order could very well prevent hundreds of children from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19 infection, and may even save some children’s lives," longtime plaintiffs' attorney Peter Schey said by email.