As experts ripped his idea of injecting disinfectant as a possible treatment for COVID-19, President Donald Trump declined to take any questions at his daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on Friday, after he signed a nearly $500 billion interim coronavirus bill into law, including more money for the small-business loan program, hospitals and testing.
Almost $320 billion is included in the bill for the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, created by the CARES Act, which provided forgivable loans to small businesses that keep their employees on the payroll after it was passed last month.
After a day of punishing headlines in relation to his disinfectant remarks, Trump had earlier suggested to reporters that he was being “sarcastic” at a bill signing for the aid package.
The new legislation comes as the death toll in the U.S. topped 50,000 on Friday, according to NBC News' tally. The global recorded death toll has passed 190,000, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
Here's what to know about the coronavirus, plus a timeline of the most critical moments:
- MAPS: Confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide, confirmed deaths in the U.S. and globally.
- Stay-at-home orders across the country: What each state is doing — or not — amid widespread coronavirus lockdowns.
Download the NBC News app for latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Blog
Britain's death toll surpasses 20,000
The death toll from the coronavirus in hospitals across the U.K. has risen to 20,319 — an increase of 813 in 24 hours — the health ministry said on Saturday. The country has nearly 150,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Saturday.
Britain has the fifth-highest virus death toll in the world, after the U.S., Italy, Spain and France. Back in mid-March the government's chief scientific adviser said that keeping the death toll below 20,000 would be a "good outcome," according to Reuters.
As the death toll rises, the U.K. government has faced criticism over its response to the pandemic while it struggles to raise its testing capacity.
Pope singles out funeral home workers for prayer
Pope Francis has singled out funeral home workers for people’s prayers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, during his early morning Mass on Saturday.
In Italy and some other countries, the deaths of people with virus infections have meant funeral parlor workers must deal with the grief of families who aren’t allowed to hold public funerals as part of government-ordered measures to try to contain the pandemic.
“What they do is so heavy and sad. They really feel the pain of this pandemic so close," he said.
Amid quarantine, thousands are escaping to tropical islands — via 'Animal Crossing'
For Amy Okuda, not being able to spend time with her mother, who lives just five miles down the road, has been one of the most difficult parts of being in quarantine.
Disenchanted with FaceTime and Zoom, Okuda and her mother found another way to connect — by making trips to tropical islands to fish, catch bugs and pick fruit together.
“I know a lot of people are doing Zoom dates, but most of my hangout sessions are via ‘Animal Crossing,’” Okuda, 31, of Los Angeles, said.
She is one of thousands of people who have picked up Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” since it was released on the company's Switch console in March, right as the coronavirus quarantine was going into full effect for most of the nation.
Hundreds protest against lockdown at Polish-German border
Hundreds of people who live in Poland and work in Germany protested on Friday evening in the southwestern Polish border town of Zgorzelec against a mandatory coronavirus quarantine for those who cross the border.
Poland was one of the first European Union states to close borders due to the outbreak. It also imposed a mandatory two-week lockdown for those who enter its territory — a major jolt for those who live their lives in between two E.U. states. The protest was staged on a foot bridge connecting Zgorzelec and the German town of Gorlitz, which functioned as one town before the borders were closed.
Around 300 people gathered at the Polish side and some 100 at the German, some wearing face masks. The two groups were separated by a provisional metal fence that has been erected in the middle of the bridge to prevent people from crossing the border.
Air France and KLM received billions in state bailouts
The French and Dutch governments announced at least 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) in bailout money Friday to rescue Air France and KLM, which are fighting for survival as most of their planes are grounded by virus lockdowns around the world.
The partner airlines had been negotiating for weeks with their respective governments, as carriers worldwide are collapsing or seeking government bailouts. The past several weeks of travel restrictions have upended the entire industry, and Air France and KLM said earlier this month that they expect their joint traffic to be down more than 90 percent in the coming months.
With no clear end to the crisis in sight, Air France will get 3 billion euros in direct loans from the French state and a 4-billion-euro bank loan guaranteed by the state, the airline said in a statement.
"We have to save our national airline," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on TF1 television Friday. He said the government, the airline's largest single shareholder, is not currently considering nationalizing Air France.
Richard Engel on the urge to reopen and need for travel standards
WHO warns against concept of ‘immunity passports’
The World Health Organization cautioned against the idea of “immunity passports” in a briefing released on Saturday, saying there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 are protected from a second infection.
“Immunity passports” or “risk-free certificates” has been suggested by some governments as a means to enable people to travel or to return to work assuming they cannot be re-infected. But the WHO said more research on immunity is needed before this can be considered.
“At this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an ‘immunity passport’,” the brief said.
People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive antibody test result may ignore public health advice. As such, the use of such certificates at this point may also increase the risks of continued transmission, it said.
Muted Anzac Day memorials take place in Australia and New Zealand
Traditional crowds at dawn services for the Anzac Day memorial holiday in Australia were replaced Saturday with candlelit vigils in driveways and neighbors gathering to listen to buglers play "The Last Post."
Restrictions on social gatherings due to coronavirus meant that the commemorations, also marked in New Zealand, were more muted.
Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the day that soldiers from both countries, known as Anzacs, landed on the Gallipoli Peninsula in modern day Turkey, during World War I in 1915. It also honors those killed in all wars.
In Australia's capital, Canberra, Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke at a crowd-free commemorative service held inside the Australian War Memorial.
In New Zealand, where even tighter crowd restrictions are in place, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stood at dawn on the driveway of Premier House, the leader’s official residence, for a ceremony
Greek economy expected to shrink by 5-10 percent this year, minister says
The Greek economy, hit hard by coronavirus restrictions, is expected to shrink by 5-10 percent this year, the country’s finance minister said Saturday.
“It seems we have been settling at a range of between 5 and 10 percentage points,” Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Open television station. He added that estimates are changing constantly, depending on the impact of the restrictions and on how those restrictions will be lifted.
As of late Friday, Greece had reported 2,490 cases of COVID-19, including 130 deaths, a low rate compared to many fellow E.U. member countries. The country, which exited its three international bailouts in 2018, had been on a recovery path since a 10-year debt crisis that brought a 25 percent contraction.
Sri Lanka has reimposed a countrywide 24-hour curfew over the weekend after a surge in the number of confirmed virus cases, most of them navy sailors who were hunting those evading quarantine.
The 46 new infections on Friday were the highest in a day. They brought to 420 the number of COVID-19 patients in the Indian Ocean island, including seven deaths.
Sri Lanka had partially lifted a monthlong curfew last week during daytime hours in more than two thirds of the country. The new curfew remains in effect until Monday. Police have so far arrested more than 30,000 violators.